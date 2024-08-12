If you’re a fan of A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), you’ve probably been eagerly waiting for the next book in Sarah J. Maas’ epic A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

Well, the wait is almost over—or at least we’ve got some exciting news to tide us over!

Sarah J. Maas has officially confirmed that a sixth book is on its way, and it’s set to dive back into the magical world we’ve all come to love.

We’ll go over everything we know so far, including possible release dates, which characters the story might follow, and what could happen next in the series.

Key Takeaways Sarah J. Maas has confirmed that the sixth book in the 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' (ACOTAR) series is coming, and it's her next big project after 'House of Flame and Shadow.'

The sixth 'ACOTAR' book is expected to be released in 2025 or 2026, following the usual pattern of Sarah J. Maas' book releases.

While the main character for Book 6 is not confirmed, fans think it might focus on Elain Archeron, Azriel, or Mor, with possible storylines exploring their relationships and powers.

Sarah J. Maas Confirms ACOTAR Book 6 Is Coming

In January 2024, Sarah J. Maas shared in an interview with TODAY.com that after finishing House of Flame and Shadow, the third book in her Crescent City series, she will start working on the sixth book in the ACOTAR series.

This news follows a four-book deal Maas signed with her publisher in 2023, which means fans have more books to look forward to.

Maas expressed her excitement about returning to the world of ACOTAR and its characters, saying, “I’m very, very excited about that one; I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then, in the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty-gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

While she didn’t give specific details, her enthusiasm has sparked even more excitement among fans.

When Will The Next ACOTAR Book Come Out?

Based on Sarah J. Maas’s past book release schedule, we can guess when ACOTAR Book 6 might come out.

Since House of Flame and Shadow is set to be released in January 2024, and considering that Maas usually releases a book every one to two years, it’s likely that A Court of Thorns and Roses Book 6 will come out in 2025 or 2026.

However, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement of the exact date.

Which Character Will ACOTAR Series Book 6 Focus On?

One of the biggest questions about ACOTAR Book 6 is which character it will focus on. While Sarah J. Maas hasn’t confirmed anything, fans have their theories based on hints from the previous books.

Elain Archeron

Elain Archeron,the middle Archeron sister, is a popular guess among fans. Since the last book was about her sister Nesta, many think it’s now Elain’s turn.

Sarah J. Maas hinted in a 2021 interview that she has plans for a book about Elain, and A Court of Silver Flames seems to set up her story.

Elain’s complicated relationship with her mate, Lucien, and her growing connection with Azriel could be central to the next book.

Azriel

Another possible focus is Azriel, one of Rhysand’s closest friends and a character with many secrets.

His unspoken feelings for Elain and the complicated dynamics between him, Elain, and Lucien could lead to an emotional and intriguing storyline.

Azriel’s mysterious background and powers make him a strong candidate for the lead in Book 6.

Mor

Mor, another key member of the Inner Circle, is also a strong possibility. Known for her loyalty and mysterious “power of truth,” Mor’s character has many unexplored aspects.

Fans have long wanted to know more about her past and powers, and ACOTAR series Book 6 could be the perfect time to tell her story.

What Could the Storyline Be?

While Maas has kept most details under wraps, several threads from A Court of Silver Flames could be continued in the next book.

For instance, the unresolved tension between Elain, Lucien, and Azriel could be a central plotline, exploring themes of love, destiny, and free will.

Moreover, Mor’s interaction with an unknown presence in the woods near her estate hints at a larger, unexplored storyline that could play a significant role in Book 6.

Another intriguing possibility is the continuation of the storyline involving the Mortal Queens and the Band of Exiles.

While not fully explored in previous books, these characters have the potential to introduce new conflicts and challenges for the Night Court.

Beyond ACOTAR 6: What’s Next for Sarah J. Maas?

Sarah J. Maas has already hinted at the possibility of a 7th ACOTAR book, and given her comments about a potential crossover between her major fantasy series, fans have much to anticipate beyond the sixth installment.

Incredibly, Maas has teased a secret project that she’s “very excited about.” The project could take place in an entirely new world or revisit familiar characters in unexpected ways.

Furthermore, while the ACOTAR Hulu adaptation has faced delays, it remains in development. So, with a bit of luck, we’ll see more updates on the adaptation soon.

With the next ACOTAR book and Maas’ ongoing book commitments, the ACOTAR universe looks like it will keep growing. Thus, readers can look forward to new adventures and developments in the years to come!

