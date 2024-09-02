Are you looking for a little escape with a side of spice? We’ve got you covered.

Without a doubt, these romance novels are heating up the shelves with stories that’ll make you blush, swoon, and maybe even fan yourself a little.

From friends to lovers to billionaire encounters, there’s something for every reader craving a bit of heat.

So curl up, get comfy, and let these steamy reads transport you to a world of passion and desire.

1. A Long Time Coming by Meghan Quinn

In Meghan Quinn’s A Long Time Coming, Lia is in the midst of wedding planning chaos and enlists her best friend for support. They tackle everything together, including dealing with her future mother-in-law, the dreaded Mrs. Beaver.

But as the wedding day approaches, he starts seeing Lia in a whole new light and realizes his feelings for her are way more than friendly.

The problem? He’s not only her man-of-honor, he’s also got a girlfriend… and Lia’s got a fiancé who’s starting to get suspicious.

Without question, this is one of the best spicy books to read, as it’s a rollercoaster of forbidden desires, hidden emotions, and the complicated dance between love and loyalty.

2. Thorne Princess by L.J. Shen

The next spicy book on our list is Thorne Princess, a Hollywood princess known for her wild ways who finds herself in hot water with the tabloids yet again.

Then, her exasperated father gives her a choice: accept a live-in bodyguard or kiss her lavish lifestyle goodbye.

Enter Ransom Lockwood, the brooding, muscle-bound protector who’s more than a glorified babysitter—he’s determined to keep her safe. Still, she’s a force of nature, resistant to his control and pushing his buttons at every turn.

As their forced proximity sparks an undeniable attraction, she finds herself torn between her rebellious spirit and the unexpected allure of her captivating bodyguard.

3. Final Offer by Lauren Asher

In Final Offer, Callahan Kane, the notorious playboy and black sheep of his family, is back in his sleepy hometown of Lake Wisteria to fulfill the conditions of his late grandfather’s will.

The old man’s final wish? Callahan must spend an entire summer living in the family lake house before he can sell it and inherit his fortune.

Easy peasy, right? Not so fast. It turns out his childhood best friend, Lana Castillo, lives there and has her name on the deed. Talk about awkward!

Years ago, Callahan broke Lana’s heart when he left town without a word, and now they’re forced to confront their unresolved past and the undeniable chemistry that still simmers between them.

This super spicy book makes our list as it promises a summer filled with tension, second-chance romance, and plenty of heat.

4. The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

The next spicy romance book, The Kiss Quotient, will leave you breathless and touched. This novel introduces us to Stella Lane, a successful mathematician who excels at algorithms but struggles with romance due to her Asperger’s.

Deciding she needs practice, Stella hires an escort named Michael Phan to help her get better at dating. And as they work through her list of romantic experiences, Stella realizes that there’s more to relationships than just data and formulas.

Meanwhile, Michael is dealing with his own challenges, including the stigma of his job and the pressure of caring for his family.

While they grow closer, they must confront the boundaries of their professional arrangement and their deep feelings for each other.

It’s safe to say that their journey together is a heartwarming and sensual exploration of love and intimacy, proving that even the most unconventional relationships can lead to profound connections.

5. Twisted by Emily McIntire

Next up, we have Twisted, and it’s by far one of the spiciest books on our list. In this book, Emily Mclntire gives us a dark retelling of the Aladdin story, centering on Yasmin Karam, the daughter of one of the richest men in the world.

Her father’s dying wish is for her to marry a man of his choosing, but Yasmin’s heart belongs to someone else—a servant, considered a street rat by her father.

Desperate to escape her fate, Yasmin strikes a deal with Julian Faraci, her father’s right-hand man.

However, Julian has his own twisted ambitions, and as he uses Yasmin to achieve his goals, she finds herself trapped in a web of power, deceit, and forbidden love.

6. Punk 57 by Penelope Douglas

In Punk 57, childhood pen pals Misha and Ryen, who have forged a deep connection through countless letters but have never crossed paths in the real world, find their lives colliding in an unexpected twist when Misha transfers to Ryen’s school.

For years, their correspondence has been a sanctuary, a space to share their innermost thoughts and fears. And they are bound by the unwavering rule of never revealing their true identities or meeting in person.

But when Misha stumbles upon Ryen’s secret, he’s thrown into a whirlwind of confusion and disbelief.

The girl he’s come to know through letters—smart, witty, and vulnerable—bears little resemblance to the Ryen he encounters in the hallways: a seemingly shallow and popular cheerleader.

As Misha navigates the treacherous waters of high school life, his feelings for Ryen deepen, but he’s torn between the idealized image he’s created of her and the complex reality of who she is.

Ultimately, this clash between what he expected and what he found sparks explosive fights, revealing their hidden feelings.

7. Radiant Sin by Katee Roberts

In Radiant Sin, Cassandra Gataki agrees to go undercover as Apollo’s girlfriend during a high-society party in Olympus. She sees this as her chance to secure freedom for herself and her sister from the control of the powerful Thirteen.

But as they navigate the glittering world of Olympus, their fake relationship starts to feel all too real. Their undeniable attraction sizzles, making it harder and harder to keep up the charade.

And amid the glamour and luxury, they uncover dangerous secrets that could shatter everything they’ve worked for.

Can they complete their mission and survive the fallout, or will their forbidden love be their downfall?

9. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory

Last but not least, we have The Wedding Date, which begins with a chance elevator encounter between Alexa Monroe and Drew Nichols. Drew, in need of a date for his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, impulsively asks Alexa to be his plus-one.

Alexa agrees, leading to a weekend filled with unexpected connections and undeniable chemistry.

Even with their lives pulling them in different directions—Drew is a pediatric surgeon in Los Angeles, and Alexa is the chief of staff for the mayor of Berkeley—they can’t seem to stop thinking about each other.

Fueled by intense attraction and deep conversations, their long-distance relationship challenges them to consider whether what they have is just a fling or something more meaningful.

These Spicy Books Are About to Set Your World Ablaze

Well, our whirlwind tour of some seriously steamy stories has just concluded.

From forbidden trysts to unexpected romances, we’ve explored a range of tales that will ignite your imagination and leave you breathless.

So, grab your comfiest blanket, maybe a glass of wine (or whatever floats your boat), and get ready to dive into a world of passion and desire.

Trust us; these books are going to leave you wanting more.

Happy reading!