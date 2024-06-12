Camila Cabello has announced her fourth solo album, C, XOXO, which will be released on June 28. This album features exciting collaborations and follows her 2022 LP, Familia.

Key Takeaways Camila Cabello's fourth solo album, titled 'C, XOXO,' is set to release on June 28.

The cover art features a close-up of Cabello with blonde hair, and the lead single "I Luv It" features Playboi Carti.

The album is inspired by personal experiences, featuring collaborations with artists like Ed Sheeran and contributions to the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

Camila Cabello’s New Album: ‘C, XOXO’

Camila Cabello is back with her fourth solo album, ‘C, XOXO,’ set for release on June 28.

The announcement came via Instagram on May 6, where Cabello revealed the album’s cover art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

The cover features a striking close-up of Cabello, who has blonde hair and is licking a blue lollipop and gazing directly into the camera.

A Follow-Up to ‘Familia’

This new project follows her April 2022 LP, Familia, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Familia included popular singles like “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, which reached Nos. 42 and 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Collaborations and Soundtracks

In addition to her album work, Cabello contributed to the Trolls Band Together soundtrack for her role as Viva in the animated film.

She collaborated with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake on the “It Takes Two” track.

Album’s Lead Single: “I Luv It”

Earlier this year, Cabello released the lead single for the new album, a song named “I Luv It,” which also features Playboi Carti.

The song samples Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade” and shows Cabello interpolating Rihanna. Produced by El Guincho and Jasper Harris, it reached No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cabello performed “I Luv It” at Coachella, surprisingly appearing during Lana Del Rey’s headlining set.

Inspiration Behind the Music

Discussing the inspiration behind “I Luv It,” Cabello shared:

“Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them. Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT.”

The Album Creation Process

In an interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Cabello described C, XOXO as her “live my questions album.” She elaborated:

“It’s really sitting in the discomfort of things and realizing there’s not gonna be a neat, in-a-box answer. I feel strong in these ways, weak in these ways, and there’s no real clear answer here.

“But the album process has been such a journey. It started out with me having the intention of going back to how it started for me, which was just sitting with myself and really getting back to that first passion of songwriting. Nerding out over references and artists and poetry — whatever — and really tapping into that.”

Don’t Miss Camila Cabello’s New Album ‘C, XOXO’!

Mark your calendar for June 28 and prepare for Camila Cabello’s exciting new album, C, XOXO.

With notable collaborations and catchy new songs, fans of the artist won’t want to miss out on her latest album!