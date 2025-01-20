Mac Miller’s music has always touched the hearts of millions, and even years after his passing in 2018, his creativity continues to inspire people everywhere.

Fans were recently blown away by the release of Balloonerism, a posthumous album that debuted alongside an animated short film.

Undoubtedly, this long-awaited project was a beautiful way to honor Mac’s memory and reconnect with his incredible talent.

With special theater screenings and features from incredible artists like SZA and Thundercat, Balloonerism celebrated Mac’s passion, creativity, and love for his fans.

Let’s break down everything about the album, the film, and what it means to everyone who loved Mac Miller.

Key Takeaways Mac Miller’s estate released "Balloonerism," a 14-track album that was a deeply personal project for the late artist, on January 17, 2025.

The animated short film inspired by "Balloonerism" premiered on January 15 in the U.S. and January 16 internationally, with tickets priced at $5.

Proceeds from the screenings and memorabilia will benefit the Mac Miller Fund, supporting youth programs in underserved communities.

Finally, the Album Fans Have Been Waiting For

Fans of Mac Miller finally received the release of Balloonerism, an album that held a special place in his body of work.

This posthumous album was released on January 17, 2025, and the music alone made it an extraordinary moment.

Alongside the album, a short animated film inspired by Balloonerism premiered, and it gave fans a completely new way to experience the art Mac left behind.

For years, fans had speculated about the album’s existence.

Created during the same period as his 2014 mixtape Faces, the album captured the creative energy and deep introspection that defined Mac’s music.

Now, for the first time, the world heard it just as Mac envisioned.

A Film to Celebrate the Album’s Release

To add to the excitement, the release of Balloonerism was paired with a short animated film.

Theaters worldwide hosted screenings of this unique film on January 15 in the United States and January 16 internationally.

Directed by Samuel Jerome Mason, who previously worked with Mac on his Colors and Shapes music video, the film used stunning animation to dive into the album’s themes.

The story follows a group of school friends who discover the music of a chord organ and are “transfigured” by it.

They were pulled into a shadowy, mysterious world, “swallowed by the turtle of time,” where they faced the challenges of growing up and finding their way through adulthood.

This imaginative, emotional narrative fits perfectly with Mac Miller’s artistic style and the depth of his music.

Where Fans Watched the Film

The screenings took place in select theaters around the world, including:

United States: New York City and Pittsburgh, Mac’s hometown.

Tickets for the screenings were priced at just $5, and all proceeds from ticket sales went to the Mac Miller Fund, which supports programs for youth in underserved communities.

Attendees also received exclusive Balloonerism memorabilia as a keepsake.

The Story Behind the Album

When it comes to Balloonerism, the album holds a special meaning for fans and Mac Miller’s estate.

The 14-track album features contributions from talented artists like SZA, who sings on the second track, DJ’s Chord Organ.

Fans got their first taste of the album last week with the release of 5 Dollar Pony Rides, a jazzy, soulful track featuring Thundercat, Ronald Bruner Jr., and Kintaro.

Back in 2013 and 2014, Mac created Balloonerism while working on other projects like Faces.

However, he eventually moved on to focus on albums like GO:OD AM and Swimming.

Despite this, he often talked about the importance of Balloonerism and even commissioned artwork for it.

According to his estate, releasing this album was a dream of Mac’s.

“It was something Malcolm frequently expressed being important to him,” they shared.

“We believe this project showcases the breadth of his musical talents and his fearlessness as an artist.”

A Long-Awaited Release

For years, fans wondered if Balloonerism would ever see the light of day.

Unofficial versions of some songs leaked online after Mac’s untimely death in 2018, but the album remained incomplete.

In 2020, Mac’s close collaborator, E. Dan, confirmed that he was helping the estate finalize the project.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, E. Dan explained that many of the songs were created during a week of jam sessions.

Although Mac took a few of the tracks for Faces, he never had the chance to return to Balloonerism.

Now, the estate has made sure that the album is finally complete and ready for fans to experience.

The release date, January 17, was a meaningful one.

It comes exactly five years after the release of Circles, Mac’s first posthumous album.

It’s also just two days before what would have been his 33rd birthday, making this release a heartfelt tribute to his memory.

Keeping Mac Miller’s Spirit Alive

While Balloonerism and its animated film brought excitement to fans, they also carried a deeper purpose.

All proceeds from the screenings went to the Mac Miller Fund, which helps young people in underserved communities explore art and creativity.

For fans, this release was, understandably, emotional, offering a chance to reconnect with Mac’s music and celebrate everything he stood for.

Mac Miller tragically passed away on September 7, 2018, at just 26 years old, after an accidental overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

His death was a heartbreaking loss to the music world, but his influence has only grown stronger over the years.