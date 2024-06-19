Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, Megan, will be released on June 28 and features songs about change and growth.

Megan's new album, "Megan," will be released through Hot Girl Productions on June 28, 2024.

The album features singles like "Cobra," "Hiss," and "Boa," all inspired by the theme of transformation and renewal.

Megan Thee Stallion Changes Album Cover After Fan Comments

Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to release her new album Megan, but she recently changed the cover art after hearing from her fans.

Megan Thee Stallion will release her third studio album ‘Megan’ on June 28th. 🔗: https://t.co/ivNaZK5Z81 pic.twitter.com/sIhO84lC6e — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) June 3, 2024

The original cover showed Megan coming out of a butterfly chrysalis, but fans didn’t like it. Many thought it looked awkward and didn’t match the snake theme she had been using.

Megan listened to them and changed the cover to show her coming out of a giant egg, which fits better with the album’s idea of change and rebirth.

Official cover for Megan Thee Stallion’s album ‘MEGAN’ on streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/JuKewcZy14 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 14, 2024

Megan Announces Her New Album and Release Date

During her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion told her fans about her new album Megan. The album will be released on June 28 through Hot Girl Productions.

This album follows her last one, Traumazine, from 2022. She said that Megan is about a “rebirth,” inspired by how snakes shed their skin to grow, with the idea shown in the singles she has put out so far.

The Snake-Themed Singles

Megan has been sharing new songs that fit the snake theme of her album. Songs like “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa” all support the album’s idea of renewal and change.

She also worked with Reneé Rapp on the song “Not My Fault” for the new Mean Girls movie and released a remix of her song “Wanna Be” with Glorilla and Cardi B.

Megan Talks About Her Album’s Theme

In an interview with L’Officiel, Megan explained the meaning behind her new album. She loves snakes because they symbolize rebirth and spirituality.

Megan thinks snakes are often misunderstood, and she wanted to use this strong image to show the album’s idea of renewal.

She said that while her new music experiments with new sounds, it still feels like her.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour and Collaborations

Megan’s album announcement came during her Hot Girl Summer tour.

During her show at Madison Square Garden in New York, she surprised fans by talking about the remix of “Wanna Be” with Cardi B and Glorilla.

New Music and #MeganMonday Freestyles

Besides her upcoming album, Megan has been giving her fans new music. In May, she shared freestyles like “I Think I Love Her” and “Like a G6” as part of her #MeganMonday series.

These songs give fans a preview of her new style, giving them more reasons to be excited about the new album.

