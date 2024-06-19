Culture
Everything You Need to Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Upcoming Album “Megan”

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, Megan, will be released on June 28 and features songs about change and growth.

Catch the album’s latest details right here before it drops.

Key Takeaways
  • After fans' feedback, Megan Thee Stallion updated the album cover, changing it from a butterfly chrysalis to a more fitting giant egg.
  • Megan's new album, "Megan," will be released through Hot Girl Productions on June 28, 2024.
  • The album features singles like "Cobra," "Hiss," and "Boa," all inspired by the theme of transformation and renewal.

Megan Thee Stallion Changes Album Cover After Fan Comments

Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to release her new album Megan, but she recently changed the cover art after hearing from her fans.

The original cover showed Megan coming out of a butterfly chrysalis, but fans didn’t like it. Many thought it looked awkward and didn’t match the snake theme she had been using.

Megan listened to them and changed the cover to show her coming out of a giant egg, which fits better with the album’s idea of change and rebirth.

Megan Announces Her New Album and Release Date

During her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion told her fans about her new album Megan. The album will be released on June 28 through Hot Girl Productions.

This album follows her last one, Traumazine, from 2022. She said that Megan is about a “rebirth,” inspired by how snakes shed their skin to grow, with the idea shown in the singles she has put out so far.

The Snake-Themed Singles

Megan has been sharing new songs that fit the snake theme of her album. Songs like “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa” all support the album’s idea of renewal and change.

She also worked with Reneé Rapp on the song “Not My Fault” for the new Mean Girls movie and released a remix of her song “Wanna Be” with Glorilla and Cardi B.

Megan Talks About Her Album’s Theme

In an interview with L’Officiel, Megan explained the meaning behind her new album. She loves snakes because they symbolize rebirth and spirituality.

Megan thinks snakes are often misunderstood, and she wanted to use this strong image to show the album’s idea of renewal.

She said that while her new music experiments with new sounds, it still feels like her.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour and Collaborations

Megan’s album announcement came during her Hot Girl Summer tour.

During her show at Madison Square Garden in New York, she surprised fans by talking about the remix of “Wanna Be” with Cardi B and Glorilla.

New Music and #MeganMonday Freestyles

Besides her upcoming album, Megan has been giving her fans new music. In May, she shared freestyles like “I Think I Love Her” and “Like a G6” as part of her #MeganMonday series.

These songs give fans a preview of her new style, giving them more reasons to be excited about the new album.

Don’t Miss Out on “Megan” – Pre-save the Album Now!

Make sure to pre-save Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, “Megan,” coming out on June 28.

Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to enjoy Megan Thee Stallion’s exciting new music. Join the fun and be the first to hear Megan’s latest songs!

An accomplished Art News Journalist with a decade of experience, Grace has passionately covered global art events, exhibitions, and emerging trends.

