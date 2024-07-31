Rakim, one of the best rappers of all time, released his first album in 15 years, ‘G.O.D’s Network—REB7RTH,’ on July 26.

This album is a big surprise — Rakim is not just rapping but also mainly producing the tracks.

Key Takeaways Rakim, the "God MC," mainly worked as a producer on his first album in 15 years, G.O.D’s Network – REB7RTH.

The album features famous artists like Method Man and Kurupt and has special appearances by Nipsey Hussle, Prodigy, DMX, and Fred the Godson.

The album took four years to create, starting as a simple project but growing into a full album thanks to A&R man Matt “M80” Markoff.

How Rakim’s New Album Was Created

The album’s creation wasn’t easy. It started as a small EP but became a full album over four years. This was possible because of Matt “M80” Markoff, who never gave up on the project.

“I’ve known [Rakim’s longtime manager] Matt [Kemp] and Rakim since 2007,” says Markoff.

“They’re used to getting calls from me a couple of times a year just for, like, show referrals, verse referrals, things of that nature.”

During the pandemic, Markoff talked to Fat Beats, a big name in independent hip-hop. They agreed to a three or four-song EP with Rakim.

However, as Rakim worked with producers like DJ Premier and Pete Rock, the project grew. Jazzy Jeff later joined and helped shape the album into what it is today.

Rakim the Producer

Rakim showed his love for making beats on this album. “I always was attached to making beats,” Rakim told Grammy.com.

“But I got to the point where I’m confident with my production now. I got the chance to produce the album and jumped at the opportunity.”

Rakim didn’t just produce; he also added scratches and played instruments.

He likes to add melodies and rhythms to samples, making them better. This project let him fully explore his musical skills.

Collaborations and Guest Appearances

The album features many guest artists, such as Method Man, Kurupt, and Masta Killa. It also features posthumous verses from Nipsey Hussle, Prodigy, DMX, and Fred the Godson.

These verses came from Markoff’s collection and fit perfectly into the album.

Markoff recalls the moment he secured Masta Killa’s involvement,

“I was at the first-ever Wu-Tang Clan residency in Vegas, and I told Masta Killa, ‘Dude, I just got these Rakim beats 10 minutes ago.’ I played 10 seconds of the second beat, which was the beat for ‘BE ILL.’ And he was like, ‘That’s the one.‘.”

The Song “Love Is the Message”

One standout track, “Love Is the Message,” features a verse from Nipsey Hussle. Rakim and his team made the whole song to honor Hussle’s legacy.

“We kind of glorified who he is and came up with the title ‘Love Is the Message’ to put everything in perspective,” Rakim explains.

Rakim Reflects on the Album’s Praise

Rakim feels grateful for the support from his peers. “Hearing praise from my peers is beautiful,” he says, moved by the tributes from fellow artists.

For Markoff, the journey to bring new Rakim music to the world was a dream fulfilled. “Dream fulfilled,” he said. “Now I gotta figure out what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.”

Finishing G.O.D’s Network – REB7RTH is a significant moment in Rakim’s career, as the celebrated rapper gets to showcase his talents as both an MC and a producer.