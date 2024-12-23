Culture
Culture
Art & Culture

Taylor Swift Shatters Records at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, Becoming the Most-Awarded Artist in BBMA History

  Luke David
  • |
  December 23, 2024
  • |
  4 minute read
  • |
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) were a night full of surprises, amazing music, and history-making moments.

Hosted by the hilarious Michelle Buteau on December 12, this year’s BBMAs gave us unforgettable performances and celebrated the biggest names in music.

But there’s no question this was Taylor Swift’s night.

With 10 wins under her belt, she became the most decorated artist in BBMA history, which brings her career total to 49 awards.

She even surpassed Drake, who snagged three awards himself, putting his total at 42.

Key Takeaways
  • Taylor Swift made history with 10 wins, surpassing Drake to become the most-decorated artist in BBMA history.
  • Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Chappell Roan also claimed big wins in their respective categories.
  • Performances by Coldplay, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and others made this a memorable night.

Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Night

Taylor dominated every category she touched.

She won Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist, among others.

It’s undeniable that 2024 was Taylor Swift’s year, with The Tortured Poets Department breaking records and ruling No. 1 for 16 weeks.

Her 35th birthday was the day after the show, and this was the best early birthday gift ever.

She even said so in her acceptance speech.

Big Winners Beyond Taylor

Of course, Taylor wasn’t the only star shining that night. Plenty of other stars had their big moments, too.

Zach Bryan came in strong with five wins, including Top Rock Artist and Top Country Touring Artist.

Not too far behind was country star Morgan Wallen, who grabbed four trophies, including Top Male Artist and Top Country Artist.

And let’s not forget rising star Chappell Roan, who took home Top New Artist, officially marking her as someone to keep an eye on.

Other winners included:

  • SZA, who snagged both Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Artist.
  • Bad Bunny, taking home Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist.
  • Shaboozey scored Top Song Sales Artist for his viral hit that’s been everywhere.

Performances That Stole the Show

What’s an award show without some killer performances? Well, the 2024 BBMAs didn’t disappoint.

Coldplay opened the show with an energetic performance, while K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids delivered impressive sets.

Meanwhile, Teddy Swims and Jelly Roll got emotional with soulful performances, and Tyla kept the energy high.

Then, Elevation Worship brought a spiritual vibe.

There was a mixing pot of genres at the show, and that’s a big part of what made this night so memorable.

Full List of Winners

Here’s a complete look at the winners across all categories:

Top Artist

  • Zach Bryan
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Drake
  • Taylor Swift (Winner)
  • Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

  • Benson Boone
  • Tommy Richman
  • Chappell Roan (Winner)
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

  • Zach Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Morgan Wallen (Winner)

Top Female Artist

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Taylor Swift (Winner)
  • SZA

Top Duo/Group

  • blink-182
  • Coldplay
  • Fuerza Regida (Winner)
  • Linkin Park
  • Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Zach Bryan
  • Drake
  • Taylor Swift (Winner)
  • SZA
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Zach Bryan
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Billie Eilish
  • Taylor Swift (Winner)
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

  • Amy Allen
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Zach Bryan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Hot 100 Producer

  • Jack Antonoff (Winner)
  • Zach Bryan
  • Daniel Nigro
  • Finneas O’Connell
  • Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Zach Bryan
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Taylor Swift (Winner)
  • Morgan Wallen

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Muni Long
  • SZA (Winner)
  • Tyla

Top Rap Artist

  • Drake (Winner)
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Metro Boomin
  • Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

  • Zach Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • Post Malone
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen (Winner)

Top Rock Artist

  • Zach Bryan (Winner)
  • Hozier
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Linkin Park

Top Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny (Winner)
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Junior H
  • Karol G
  • Peso Pluma

Top K-Pop Artist

  • ENHYPEN
  • Jimin
  • Jung Kook
  • Stray Kids (Winner)
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Charli XCX (Winner)
  • Dua Lipa
  • Calvin Harris

Beyoncé Breaks New Ground

Beyoncé won Top Country Female Artist—her first-ever award in the country category.

Her genre-blending album Cowboy Carter showed her versatility and talent, even though the CMA Awards snubbed it earlier this year.

This win brought Beyoncé’s BBMA career total to 17 awards, proving she dominates just about any genre she touches.

The BBMAs—A Celebration of Music

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards were everything you’d want from a music celebration.

Taylor Swift broke records, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen showed their dominance, and Beyoncé proved she’s a queen in every way.

Add in unforgettable performances and an all-around amazing vibe, and this year’s BBMAs were one for the books.

If you love music, this was a night to remember.

We can’t wait to see what next year has in store!

Luke David

Luke David

Luke is a writer of many mediums with over 7 years of experience, specializing in copywriting, content writing, and screenwriting. Based in Malaysia, his passion for storytelling began at a young age, fueled by fantastical tales and his love for the horror genre. What began as a hobby then blossomed into a diverse writing career, encompassing poetry, songs, screenplays, and now engaging articles. Luke's work has appeared in notable outlets like MovieWeb, Certified Forgotten, High On Films, and Signal Horizon. His talent for crafting compelling narratives has been recognized by being a Semifinalist at The Script Lab's 2019 TSL Free Screenplay Contest, placing his work among the top 3% of over 5,500 entries.

Your Go-To-Place For All Things Culture

DISCOVER MORE

