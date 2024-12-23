The 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) were a night full of surprises, amazing music, and history-making moments.
Hosted by the hilarious Michelle Buteau on December 12, this year’s BBMAs gave us unforgettable performances and celebrated the biggest names in music.
But there’s no question this was Taylor Swift’s night.
With 10 wins under her belt, she became the most decorated artist in BBMA history, which brings her career total to 49 awards.
She even surpassed Drake, who snagged three awards himself, putting his total at 42.
Taylor dominated every category she touched.
She won Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist, among others.
It’s undeniable that 2024 was Taylor Swift’s year, with The Tortured Poets Department breaking records and ruling No. 1 for 16 weeks.
Her 35th birthday was the day after the show, and this was the best early birthday gift ever.
She even said so in her acceptance speech.
Of course, Taylor wasn’t the only star shining that night. Plenty of other stars had their big moments, too.
Zach Bryan came in strong with five wins, including Top Rock Artist and Top Country Touring Artist.
Not too far behind was country star Morgan Wallen, who grabbed four trophies, including Top Male Artist and Top Country Artist.
And let’s not forget rising star Chappell Roan, who took home Top New Artist, officially marking her as someone to keep an eye on.
Other winners included:
What’s an award show without some killer performances? Well, the 2024 BBMAs didn’t disappoint.
Coldplay opened the show with an energetic performance, while K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids delivered impressive sets.
Meanwhile, Teddy Swims and Jelly Roll got emotional with soulful performances, and Tyla kept the energy high.
Then, Elevation Worship brought a spiritual vibe.
There was a mixing pot of genres at the show, and that’s a big part of what made this night so memorable.
Here’s a complete look at the winners across all categories:
Beyoncé won Top Country Female Artist—her first-ever award in the country category.
Her genre-blending album Cowboy Carter showed her versatility and talent, even though the CMA Awards snubbed it earlier this year.
This win brought Beyoncé’s BBMA career total to 17 awards, proving she dominates just about any genre she touches.
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards were everything you’d want from a music celebration.
Taylor Swift broke records, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen showed their dominance, and Beyoncé proved she’s a queen in every way.
Add in unforgettable performances and an all-around amazing vibe, and this year’s BBMAs were one for the books.
If you love music, this was a night to remember.
We can’t wait to see what next year has in store!
The European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 competition has just revealed its incredible winners, and it has brought together…
Disney’s live-action Snow White, set to release on March 21, 2025, has been stirring up debates for years. Since it…
K-pop has taken over the world with its catchy music, amazing performances, and idols known for their talent, style, and…