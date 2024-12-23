The 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) were a night full of surprises, amazing music, and history-making moments.

Hosted by the hilarious Michelle Buteau on December 12, this year’s BBMAs gave us unforgettable performances and celebrated the biggest names in music.

But there’s no question this was Taylor Swift’s night.

With 10 wins under her belt, she became the most decorated artist in BBMA history, which brings her career total to 49 awards.

She even surpassed Drake, who snagged three awards himself, putting his total at 42.

Key Takeaways Taylor Swift made history with 10 wins, surpassing Drake to become the most-decorated artist in BBMA history.

Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Chappell Roan also claimed big wins in their respective categories.

Performances by Coldplay, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and others made this a memorable night.

Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Night

Taylor dominated every category she touched.

She won Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist, among others.

It’s undeniable that 2024 was Taylor Swift’s year, with The Tortured Poets Department breaking records and ruling No. 1 for 16 weeks.

Her 35th birthday was the day after the show, and this was the best early birthday gift ever.

She even said so in her acceptance speech.

Big Winners Beyond Taylor

Of course, Taylor wasn’t the only star shining that night. Plenty of other stars had their big moments, too.

Zach Bryan came in strong with five wins, including Top Rock Artist and Top Country Touring Artist.

Not too far behind was country star Morgan Wallen, who grabbed four trophies, including Top Male Artist and Top Country Artist.

And let’s not forget rising star Chappell Roan, who took home Top New Artist, officially marking her as someone to keep an eye on.

Other winners included:

SZA, who snagged both Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Artist.

Bad Bunny, taking home Top Latin Artist and Top Latin Male Artist.

Shaboozey scored Top Song Sales Artist for his viral hit that’s been everywhere.

Performances That Stole the Show

What’s an award show without some killer performances? Well, the 2024 BBMAs didn’t disappoint.

Coldplay opened the show with an energetic performance, while K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids delivered impressive sets.

Meanwhile, Teddy Swims and Jelly Roll got emotional with soulful performances, and Tyla kept the energy high.

Then, Elevation Worship brought a spiritual vibe.

There was a mixing pot of genres at the show, and that’s a big part of what made this night so memorable.

Full List of Winners

Here’s a complete look at the winners across all categories:

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift ( Winner )

( ) Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan ( Winner )

( ) Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen (Winner)

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift ( Winner )

( ) SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida ( Winner )

( ) Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift ( Winner )

( ) SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift ( Winner )

( ) Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff ( Winner )

( ) Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift ( Winner )

( ) Morgan Wallen

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long

SZA ( Winner )

( ) Tyla

Top Rap Artist

Drake ( Winner )

( ) Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen (Winner)

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan ( Winner )

( ) Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny ( Winner )

( ) Fuerza Regida

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top K-Pop Artist

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids ( Winner )

( ) TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX ( Winner )

( ) Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Beyoncé Breaks New Ground

Beyoncé won Top Country Female Artist—her first-ever award in the country category.

Her genre-blending album Cowboy Carter showed her versatility and talent, even though the CMA Awards snubbed it earlier this year.

This win brought Beyoncé’s BBMA career total to 17 awards, proving she dominates just about any genre she touches.

The BBMAs—A Celebration of Music

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards were everything you’d want from a music celebration.

Taylor Swift broke records, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen showed their dominance, and Beyoncé proved she’s a queen in every way.

Add in unforgettable performances and an all-around amazing vibe, and this year’s BBMAs were one for the books.

If you love music, this was a night to remember.

We can’t wait to see what next year has in store!