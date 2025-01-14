The Grammy Awards have celebrated music’s best since 1959, starting with just 28 categories.

Back then, legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra were among the first winners.

In 2025, there will be 94 categories honoring talent from every genre and corner of the world.

With so many winners over the years, one question always comes up: Who’s won the most Grammys?

Let’s take a closer look at the numbers, the people, and the record-breaking moments that made Grammy history.

Key Takeaways Beyoncé holds the record for the most Grammy wins with 32 awards.

Michael Jackson and Santana are tied for the most Grammys won in one night, with eight each.

The Grammys started with 28 categories in 1959 and now have 94 categories in 2025.

Beyoncé: The Grammy Queen

Beyoncé’s captivating voice has made her the artist with the most Grammys––she’s taken home 32 awards over her career, and that’s more than anyone else in history.

She broke the previous record held by orchestra conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 at the 2023 Grammys.

Solti held the record for years, but Beyoncé made history and became the ultimate Grammy star.

Beyoncé’s Grammy journey started with her group Destiny’s Child, where she earned her first three awards, including Best R&B Performance for Survivor.

But as a solo artist, she’s completely dominated.

In 2004, she won five awards for her debut album Dangerously in Love, including Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Her most recent record-breaking moment came in 2023 when she won for Best Dance/Electronic Album with Renaissance.

And that win pushed her past Solti’s long-standing record.

Not only is she the most-awarded artist, but Beyoncé also holds the record for the most Grammy nominations, with 99 throughout her career.

However, there’s one category that’s eluded her: Album of the Year.

Despite four nominations, she’s never won it, something her husband, Jay-Z, even called out: “The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

The All-Time Grammy Winners

Beyoncé may be at the top, but other artists have also won a lot of Grammys.

Here’s a look at the top 10 winners:

Beyoncé: 32 awards Georg Solti: 31 awards Quincy Jones: 28 awards Alison Krauss: 27 awards Chick Corea: 27 awards John Williams: 26 awards Pierre Boulez: 26 awards Vladimir Horowitz: 25 awards Stevie Wonder: 25 awards David Frost: 25 awards

Who Won the Most Grammys in One Night?

You’re probably wondering who won the most Grammys in one night. Well, Michael Jackson and Santana hold the records with eight awards each.

In 1984, Michael Jackson made history at the 26th Grammy Awards by winning eight Grammys.

His legendary album Thriller and songs like Beat It and Billie Jean earned him wins in major categories such as:

Record of the Year ( Beat It )

) Album of the Year ( Thriller )

) Best Rock Vocal Performance ( Beat It )

) Best R&B Vocal Performance (Billie Jean)

In 2000, Santana tied Jackson’s record at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

His album Supernatural and the hit song Smooth earned him awards in categories like:

Record of the Year ( Smooth )

) Album of the Year ( Supernatural )

) Best Rock Album (Supernatural)

Beyoncé and Adele hold the record for the most Grammys won in one night by a female artist, with six each.

Beyoncé had her big night at the 52nd Grammy Awards, winning for hits like Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) and her album I Am… Sasha Fierce.

Adele matched her at the 54th Grammys, taking home awards for Rolling in the Deep and her album 21.

The 2025 Grammy Nominations

The 2025 Grammy nominations include many big names and rising stars.

Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, including Best Album for Cowboy Carter.

Taylor Swift, who has won Album of the Year four times, is also in the running again with her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Other nominees include Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Carpenter’s song Espresso and Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! are strong contenders for Song of the Year.

Roan is also a favorite for Best New Artist, thanks to her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Some surprising nominations include The Beatles’ Now and Then, a track completed with AI, which is up for Record of the Year.

Former President Jimmy Carter also made history as the oldest nominee ever, at 100 years old, for his audiobook Last Sundays in Plains.

The Grammys’ Push for Change

Over the years, the Grammys have faced criticism about bias and lack of diversity.

Thus, the Recording Academy brought in thousands of new voters and worked to make the process more inclusive.

As CEO Harvey Mason Jr. stated, “There’s no place in our organization for bias or careless voting.”

With 94 categories and over 20,000 eligible entries in 2025, the Grammys continue to grow and change with the times.

The winners will be revealed in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025, and it’s going to be exciting, to say the least.