Get ready for Skydance’s BEHEMOTH, an action-packed virtual reality (VR) game where you’ll explore a cursed land, fight giant Behemoths, and uncover a deep story.

This game is launching on December 5, 2024, for Meta Quest 2/3/Pro, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.

The creators behind the popular The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners have brought their experience to a new level with BEHEMOTH.

This isn’t just another VR game—it’s a journey that combines a gripping story, intense combat, and giant enemies that will blow your mind.

Key Takeaways Skydance’s BEHEMOTH has giant enemies like Nightscraper, Shacklehide, and Dreddstag, each with unique challenges that make every battle exciting and different.

The game takes place in a cursed land where you play as Ren, fighting to save your people in a gripping and emotional journey.

With beautiful visuals, action-packed combat, and a fully immersive world, BEHEMOTH is set to be one of the best VR games yet.

A Dark Story in a Cursed World

The story in BEHEMOTH is intense and emotional.

The land you’re in is cursed, and its people are suffering:

“The curse dooms our home. Black rot eats our flesh, and bloodlust consumes every soul… Salvation lies in the Forsaken lands, where foul Behemoths are the source of our affliction.”

You play as Ren, someone brave enough to step into the cursed lands to fight these giant Behemoths and save the people.

The emotional narration in the trailer sets the stage for a fight not just for survival, but for hope:

“Ren, I won’t let the curse take my people. I’ll fight, no matter what it takes.”

The game also has a free graphic novel, giving you even more backstory.

It introduces some of the Behemoths, including Nightscraper, a giant bat-like creature, and Shacklehide, who uses a heavy ball-and-chain weapon.

Biggest Highlight: The Behemoths

The most exciting part of BEHEMOTH is battling the massive creatures.

These fights aren’t just about swinging your weapon—they’re challenges that require thinking, quick reflexes, and strategy.

Here’s what we know about the bosses so far:

Nightscraper : This is a huge bat-like Behemoth. You’ll fight it in the air, making this a one-of-a-kind battle in VR.

: This is a huge bat-like Behemoth. You’ll fight it in the air, making this a one-of-a-kind battle in VR. Shacklehide : A brute with a ball-and-chain weapon. You’ll need to stay on your toes to avoid its powerful swings.

: A brute with a ball-and-chain weapon. You’ll need to stay on your toes to avoid its powerful swings. Dreddstag: A towering Behemoth that feels like a moving mountain. You’ll have to climb and fight your way to victory.

Each Behemoth is unique, and you’ll need to adjust your tactics for every fight.

The mix of climbing, melee combat, and strategic thinking makes these battles unforgettable.

Physical Edition: Something Special for PlayStation 5 Players

If you love collecting physical copies of games, Skydance has you covered.

On February 6, 2025, a physical edition of BEHEMOTH will be released for PlayStation 5 in North America, Europe, and Australia.

The physical edition isn’t just a disc—it includes exclusive bonus content:

Ancient Hero’s Sword

Thornwood Bow

Behemoth Bone Axe

Bronze Grappling Hook

Jenna Seiden, Senior Vice President at Skydance Games, says this about the physical release:

“We know that many of our players enjoy having a physical release for their favorite games. We’re happy to work with partners like Maximum Entertainment to bring Skydance’s BEHEMOTH to our players.”

This physical edition is perfect for fans who want something tangible and love bonus content.

Release Details and Platforms

Digital Release : December 5, 2024, for Meta Quest, PSVR2, and SteamVR.

: December 5, 2024, for Meta Quest, PSVR2, and SteamVR. Physical Edition: February 6, 2025, for PlayStation 5.

You can pre-order the physical version from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Why BEHEMOTH Should Be on Your Radar

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH is setting the stage to be one of the most exciting VR games ever, and here’s why it’s worth your attention:

Massive, Thrilling Battles : The Behemoths are not just enemies—they’re towering, terrifying challenges that test your skills and strategy. Each fight is unique, making every encounter feel epic and rewarding.

: The Behemoths are not just enemies—they’re towering, terrifying challenges that test your skills and strategy. Each fight is unique, making every encounter feel epic and rewarding. A Story That Pulls You In : The cursed land, Ren’s personal fight to save their people, and the emotional stakes make the story just as captivating as the gameplay. You’ll feel deeply connected to this dark, mysterious world.

: The cursed land, Ren’s personal fight to save their people, and the emotional stakes make the story just as captivating as the gameplay. You’ll feel deeply connected to this dark, mysterious world. Next-Level VR Experience: From jaw-dropping visuals to immersive combat mechanics, BEHEMOTH pushes the boundaries of what VR gaming can do. It’s designed to make you feel fully part of the adventure.

If you love VR games with intense action, a strong story, and cutting-edge technology, BEHEMOTH is a game you can’t afford to miss.

Prepare for the Fight: Take on BEHEMOTH!

Are you ready to enter the cursed Forsaken lands and battle colossal Behemoths?

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH is the VR experience you’ve been waiting for, combining epic battles, a gripping story, and breathtaking visuals.

Mark your calendar for the digital release on December 5, 2024, on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and SteamVR.

Looking for something extra? Don’t miss the physical edition launching on February 6, 2025, with exclusive weapons and digital skins to enhance your gameplay.

You can pre-order your copy now from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, or visit behemothvr.com for more details.

The curse won’t wait—are you brave enough to face the Behemoths?