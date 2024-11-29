Culture
  • search
Culture
search
xIcon
Gaming

Everything About Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Platforms: Release Dates, Features, and Compatibility

  • Fred Maithya
  • |
  • November 29, 2024
  • |
  • 4 minute read
  • |
Everything About Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Platforms: Release Dates, Features, and Compatibility

Get ready for Skydance’s BEHEMOTH, an action-packed virtual reality (VR) game where you’ll explore a cursed land, fight giant Behemoths, and uncover a deep story.

This game is launching on December 5, 2024, for Meta Quest 2/3/Pro, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.

The creators behind the popular The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners have brought their experience to a new level with BEHEMOTH.

This isn’t just another VR game—it’s a journey that combines a gripping story, intense combat, and giant enemies that will blow your mind.

Key Takeaways
  • Skydance’s BEHEMOTH has giant enemies like Nightscraper, Shacklehide, and Dreddstag, each with unique challenges that make every battle exciting and different.
  • The game takes place in a cursed land where you play as Ren, fighting to save your people in a gripping and emotional journey.
  • With beautiful visuals, action-packed combat, and a fully immersive world, BEHEMOTH is set to be one of the best VR games yet.

A Dark Story in a Cursed World

The story in BEHEMOTH is intense and emotional.

The land you’re in is cursed, and its people are suffering:

The curse dooms our home. Black rot eats our flesh, and bloodlust consumes every soul… Salvation lies in the Forsaken lands, where foul Behemoths are the source of our affliction.

You play as Ren, someone brave enough to step into the cursed lands to fight these giant Behemoths and save the people.

The emotional narration in the trailer sets the stage for a fight not just for survival, but for hope:

Ren, I won’t let the curse take my people. I’ll fight, no matter what it takes.

The game also has a free graphic novel, giving you even more backstory.

It introduces some of the Behemoths, including Nightscraper, a giant bat-like creature, and Shacklehide, who uses a heavy ball-and-chain weapon.

Biggest Highlight: The Behemoths

The most exciting part of BEHEMOTH is battling the massive creatures.

These fights aren’t just about swinging your weapon—they’re challenges that require thinking, quick reflexes, and strategy.

Here’s what we know about the bosses so far:

  • Nightscraper: This is a huge bat-like Behemoth. You’ll fight it in the air, making this a one-of-a-kind battle in VR.
  • Shacklehide: A brute with a ball-and-chain weapon. You’ll need to stay on your toes to avoid its powerful swings.
  • Dreddstag: A towering Behemoth that feels like a moving mountain. You’ll have to climb and fight your way to victory.

Each Behemoth is unique, and you’ll need to adjust your tactics for every fight.

The mix of climbing, melee combat, and strategic thinking makes these battles unforgettable.

Physical Edition: Something Special for PlayStation 5 Players

If you love collecting physical copies of games, Skydance has you covered.

On February 6, 2025, a physical edition of BEHEMOTH will be released for PlayStation 5 in North America, Europe, and Australia.

The physical edition isn’t just a disc—it includes exclusive bonus content:

  • Ancient Hero’s Sword
  • Thornwood Bow
  • Behemoth Bone Axe
  • Bronze Grappling Hook

Jenna Seiden, Senior Vice President at Skydance Games, says this about the physical release:

We know that many of our players enjoy having a physical release for their favorite games. We’re happy to work with partners like Maximum Entertainment to bring Skydance’s BEHEMOTH to our players.

This physical edition is perfect for fans who want something tangible and love bonus content.

Release Details and Platforms

  • Digital Release: December 5, 2024, for Meta Quest, PSVR2, and SteamVR.
  • Physical Edition: February 6, 2025, for PlayStation 5.

You can pre-order the physical version from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

Why BEHEMOTH Should Be on Your Radar

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH is setting the stage to be one of the most exciting VR games ever, and here’s why it’s worth your attention:

  • Massive, Thrilling Battles: The Behemoths are not just enemies—they’re towering, terrifying challenges that test your skills and strategy. Each fight is unique, making every encounter feel epic and rewarding.
  • A Story That Pulls You In: The cursed land, Ren’s personal fight to save their people, and the emotional stakes make the story just as captivating as the gameplay. You’ll feel deeply connected to this dark, mysterious world.
  • Next-Level VR Experience: From jaw-dropping visuals to immersive combat mechanics, BEHEMOTH pushes the boundaries of what VR gaming can do. It’s designed to make you feel fully part of the adventure.

If you love VR games with intense action, a strong story, and cutting-edge technology, BEHEMOTH is a game you can’t afford to miss.

Prepare for the Fight: Take on BEHEMOTH!

Are you ready to enter the cursed Forsaken lands and battle colossal Behemoths?

Skydance’s BEHEMOTH is the VR experience you’ve been waiting for, combining epic battles, a gripping story, and breathtaking visuals.

Mark your calendar for the digital release on December 5, 2024, on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and SteamVR.

Looking for something extra? Don’t miss the physical edition launching on February 6, 2025, with exclusive weapons and digital skins to enhance your gameplay.

You can pre-order your copy now from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, or visit behemothvr.com for more details.

The curse won’t wait—are you brave enough to face the Behemoths?

Fred Maithya

Fred Maithya

Fred is an experienced content writer specializing in iGaming topics: casino reviews, sportsbook reviews, slot reviews and more. He started writing 6 years ago, when he realized he could help people make better decisions when it comes to gambling. In his career, he has worked for top companies and agencies including Extremoo, Content Lab, and SPY CASINO. When he’s not writing, he spends time traveling and reading books.

Read Full Biography

LATEST NEWS

Your Go-To-Place For All Things Culture

Sign up for our mailing list to never miss any events or important news.


DISCOVER MORE

Archive Art Art & Culture Film & TV Gambling Gaming Literature Music Travel

You May Also Like

20 Most Popular Influencers in Gaming You Should Follow in 2024
Gaming

20 Most Popular Influencers in Gaming You Should Follow in 2024

Gaming influencers are the big names in the gaming world. They use platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Discord to share…

What to Expect From the Nintendo Switch 2: Backward Compatibility, Release Date, and More
Gaming

What to Expect From the Nintendo Switch 2: Backward Compatibility, Release Date, and More

Nintendo has everyone excited with talk about the new Switch 2, the next version of the beloved console. While they…

The First Berserker: Khazan and More from Nexon at G-Star 2024
Gaming

The First Berserker: Khazan and More from Nexon at G-Star 2024

Alright, gamers, it’s time to get excited because G-Star 2024 is just around the corner! NEXON is coming in hot…