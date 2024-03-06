The journey to The Elder Scrolls 6 has been long and filled with anticipation. As fans of the series eagerly await any new details, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything we know about the game so far, from its development status to speculated locations and unique points of interest.

KEY TAKEAWAYS The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in the early stages of development, with a potential release not expected until at least 2026. Based on the announcement trailer, Hammerfell or High Rock are the most likely settings for the game's sprawling adventure. Bethesda's nod to its community, including plans to feature "Skyrim Grandma" as an NPC, underscores the deep connection between the developers and Elder Scrolls fans.

Development Status

The journey of The Elder Scrolls 6 is just beginning. Many fans are eagerly waiting for it to come out soon, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Right now, Bethesda is putting most of its effort into another big project, Starfield. This game is their main focus, so they haven’t been able to work on The Elder Scrolls 6 as much. But after Starfield comes out, they plan to spend more time on The Elder Scrolls 6, including working on some extra content for Starfield called Shattered Space DLC​.

Release Date Speculations

Trying to guess when The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released is tough. At first, people were hopeful it would come out soon, but as we learned more about how long it takes to make a game like this, we started to think it might not be ready until 2026 or later. This longer timeline makes sense because Bethesda usually takes time to ensure their big games are really good. Plus, since they’re really focused on making Starfield great right now, it means we’ll probably have to wait a bit longer for The Elder Scrolls 6​​.

Trailer Insights

The first trailer showing The Elder Scrolls 6 got a lot of people talking, especially about where the game might take place. The trailer shows some beautiful mountain scenes and plays some very familiar music from the series, which makes people think the game could be set in Hammerfell or High Rock. These are both important places in the Elder Scrolls world. But since the makers of the game haven’t given more details, everyone is just guessing for now.

Community Involvement

In an exciting development for fans, Bethesda has announced that YouTuber Shirley Curry, affectionately known as “Skyrim Grandma,” will be immortalized as an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6. This decision came after a successful fan petition and highlighted Bethesda’s acknowledgment of its passionate fanbase. Including community icons and tributes in the game underlines the strong connection between the developers and the Elder Scrolls community​​​​.

Prioritization of Starfield

Bethesda has openly confirmed that Starfield remains their priority, with a significant portion of their resources dedicated to its development and upcoming DLC. Because of this, it might take longer for them to share updates or make progress on The Elder Scrolls 6. They’re trying to balance their work on both projects. Even though we might have to wait a long time between Elder Scrolls games, Bethesda has made it clear that they are working on The Elder Scrolls 6, even if it’s just the beginning stages.

In summary, while details about The Elder Scrolls 6 are still sparse, the excitement and speculation within the community continue to build. From its developmental status to potential settings and special inclusions, The Elder Scrolls 6 promises to be another landmark entry in Bethesda’s storied franchise. Fans may have to be patient, but it will be worth the wait if the series’ history is anything to go by.