Get Ready for a Spooky Halloween with Resident Evil Village

Just in time for Halloween, Capcom announces the release of Resident Evil Village for iOS. 

KEY TAKEAWAYS
Resident Evil Village is coming to iOS on October 30, perfect timing for Halloween celebrations.
The game will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and other iPad devices, making use of the new A17 chipset.
Special offers include a new outfit for Rose if you purchase both the game and the Winters Expansion.

Resident Evil Village Drops on iOS Right Before Halloween

Ready to get a little scared this Halloween? Capcom is here to add some extra spook to your celebrations. The gaming giant recently let the cat out of the bag: Resident Evil Village is hitting the Apple App Store on October 30. Yup, you heard that right—just in time for Halloween!

What Devices Can Run the New Game?

But before you jump for joy, make sure you’ve got the right gear. The game is specially designed for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and other compatible iPad devices. Why? It’s all about the A17 chipset in these new devices that helps the game run smoothly. And get this—the game is priced at $39.99, with an additional Winters Expansion available for $19.99. If you snag both, you’ll even get a fresh new outfit for Rose in the downloadable content.

In case you’re wondering, there’s more good news. Capcom also shared that the Resident Evil 4 remake, which launched earlier this year for consoles and PCs, will also make its way to iOS “later this year.” No fixed date yet, but it’s coming. And don’t sweat it if you play on different devices—both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 will support Apple’s Universal Purchase technology. That means you can switch between your iPhone and iPad without losing any progress. For Resident Evil 4, you can even carry your game progress over to the Mac version.

Oh, and let’s not forget: Apple’s recent event was a treasure trove for gamers. Alongside Resident Evil, they also showcased games like Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Apple boasted that their new iPhone 15 Pro models offer “next-level mobile gaming,” and early tests show you can even plug these phones directly into a monitor for a bigger view.

First released last year on consoles, Resident Evil Village has earned its share of praise. Critics have called it a smart blend of action and terror, evolving from its predecessor to become its own kind of thrill ride.

So, are you ready to dive into this chilling adventure? Mark your calendars for October 30 and get set for a Halloween gaming experience you won’t soon forget!

Marilyn Walters

Marilyn Walters is a seasoned news journalist with over two years of experience in the field. Known for her investigative reporting and insightful analysis, Marilyn has covered significant global events with an objective lens. Her relentless pursuit of truth and dedication to journalistic integrity have established her as a respected voice in today's dynamic news landscape.

