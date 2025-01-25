Grand Theft Auto 6.

It’s been over a decade since Rockstar Games dropped GTA 5, and fans have been waiting impatiently for the next chapter.

Now, GTA 6 is on its way, with a release window set for Fall 2025, and people can’t stop talking about it.

Not just with the game itself but with how much it might cost.

A hundred dollars. That’s the number people can’t stop talking about.

If the rumors are true, GTA 6 might become the first standard game to sell for $100.

Are we really ready to pay that much for a game?

Key Takeaways GTA 6 is set to come out in Fall 2025, only for next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version likely arriving in 2026.

There are rumors that the game could cost $100, which would make it the most expensive standard game ever.

The game will have a massive open-world map based on Florida, with new gameplay features, exciting events, and smarter AI to create a more immersive and realistic experience.

Could GTA 6 Really Cost $100?

Matthew Ball, a well-known gaming industry analyst and CEO of Epyllion, thinks it might happen.

In his report, “State of Video Gaming in 2025,” he explained that rising costs to develop massive games like GTA 6 could justify such a price.

He also mentioned that developers and publishers are hoping Rockstar will take this step so they can follow suit.

Rockstar has hinted at price increases before.

When the PC version of Red Dead Redemption was released at $49.99 in 2023, fans wondered if this pricing policy would apply to GTA 6.

And if the game does cost $100, it’ll set a record for the most expensive base version of any standard game.

Vice City Is Back—But It’s Not What You Remember

Rockstar is bringing Vice City back, but this isn’t the 1980s Vice City filled with neon lights and pastel suits.

This is modern-day Vice City, reimagining a world we thought we once knew.

And that’s not all.

This version of Vice City will be part of a much larger map inspired by Florida: beaches, urban areas, swamps, and even the Everglades and the Keys.

The world is rumored to be much bigger than the one in GTA V, and players are already dreaming about what that means.

Some fans are asking for a map 10-15 times bigger, but Rockstar seems more focused on making the world feel alive, not just huge.

Leaks suggest there will be 500 dynamic events, meaning the world will be full of activities such as side-missions, NPC interactions, or secrets to discover.

It sounds like they’re really doubling down on making the world feel interactive and fun we’ve never seen before.

A Trailer That Blew Everyone Away

December 4, 2023.

That’s the day Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA 6, and the internet exploded.

The trailer got over 236 million views, and fans analyzed every second, trying to figure out what the game might look like.

We were introduced to Jason and Lucia, the game’s two main characters, but Rockstar didn’t give much away.

Fans are now waiting for a second trailer, and some think it might drop on January 30, 2025, since Rockstar has a history of making big announcements on Thursdays.

Big Changes to the Wanted System

One of the most frustrating things in GTA V was the Wanted system.

No matter how much you tried to lose the cops—switching cars, putting on masks—they would always track you down unless you knew about the underground tunnels.

And it somewhat made it feel like the game was cheating.

Thankfully, GTA 6 seems to be fixing that.

The new system will be more realistic, according to leaks.

If the police only know your car’s description, you can ditch it and get away.

If you wear a mask during a crime, it will help you stay anonymous.

It’s a small change, but it could make a huge difference in how the game feels.

When Can You Actually Play It?

Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 will be released in Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

But you might have to wait until 2026 if you’re a PC gamer.

This is similar to what happened with GTA V, where the PC version came out almost two years after the console release.

And don’t think you’ll be able to play this on older consoles like the PS4 or Xbox One.

Rockstar has designed the game to use the full power of modern hardware, so only next-gen systems will be able to run it.

PC players, in particular, will need top-of-the-line specs, including a strong GPU and plenty of storage space.

What About GTA Online?

Here’s a big question: what happens to GTA Online when GTA 6 comes out?

Some fans are already planning to leave GTA Online behind once the new game drops.

But GTA Online didn’t launch with GTA V.

It came out a month later.

Will Rockstar do the same thing with GTA 6?

Or will the game come with its own online mode from day one?

Even if it doesn’t, GTA Online isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It still has a massive player base and makes billions of dollars for Rockstar.

So, even if GTA 6 shakes things up, GTA Online will likely stick around.

Is It All Worth It?

At the end of the day, the biggest question is whether GTA 6 can live up to the hype—and the price.

With a rumored $100 price tag, it’s a big gamble.

But Rockstar has always delivered when it comes to quality, and fans are willing to pay for a game that truly feels next-level.

So, save up, upgrade your system, and get ready.

When GTA 6 drops, it will change the gaming world forever.