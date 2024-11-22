Gaming influencers are the big names in the gaming world. They use platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Discord to share their gaming adventures.

They play games live, give tips, and add fun commentary that keeps their fans coming back for more.

Their personalities make their videos fun and easy to connect with. And they’re not just gaming for fun—they’re changing how people see gaming worldwide.

Alright, let’s check out the top gaming influencers you should follow in 2024!

Key Takeaways With gaming projected to reach $268.8 billion by 2025, influencers are reshaping the industry by connecting brands to millions of engaged gamers.

Gaming influencers dominate platforms like YouTube and Twitch, combining entertainment, strategy, and personality to attract fans.

Their expertise and authenticity influence followers' purchasing decisions and build loyal gaming communities.

Top Gaming Influencers on YouTube

Let’s check out some of the best gaming YouTubers.

These creators bring fun, exciting gameplay, and great content to your screen.

1. Total Gaming (Ajju Bhai)

Subscribers: 43.8M (YouTube) | 6M (Instagram)

Specialty: Garena Free Fire, GTA V

If you love gaming content that feels real and relatable, Ajju Bhai, better known as Total Gaming, is your guy.

He’s one of India’s biggest gaming stars and built his entire career while keeping his identity secret.

Ajju Bhai started out playing Clash of Clans but became a big star with Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular games in India.

He’s a master at making Free Fire fun and easy to understand, so you’ll feel at home even if you’re new to the game.

Lately, he’s been adding variety with games like GTA V, Spider-Man, and The Incredible Hulk.

He’s proof that you don’t need fancy setups or degrees to succeed.

With just passion and hard work, he’s become one of the most-followed gamers in the world.

2. PewDiePie (Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg)

Subscribers: 110M (YouTube) | 20.8M (Instagram)

Specialty: Let’s Play, memes, internet culture

If you’ve been on YouTube for even five minutes, you’ve probably heard of PewDiePie.

He’s practically a YouTube icon.

With over 110 million subscribers, he’s been entertaining fans for years with his goofy sense of humor and fun gaming videos.

PewDiePie first became famous for his hilarious reactions to horror games like Amnesia.

These days, he’s more into Minecraft and making fun, laid-back videos that often include memes and internet trends.

He was once named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People.

It’s not bad for a guy who started his channel by making videos in his small apartment.

3. Markiplier (Mark Fischbach)

Subscribers: 37M (YouTube)

Specialty: Horror games, sketch comedy, heartfelt content

If you enjoy games that keep you on the edge of your seat, Markiplier is the creator for you.

He’s best known for playing spooky games like Five Nights at Freddy’s and turning terrifying moments into hilarious ones.

But Markiplier is also an amazing storyteller, often adding a personal touch to his videos through jokes or heartfelt moments.

Mark is a big supporter of charities, raising millions of dollars through his streams.

If you want gaming content with humor, heart, and a little bit of horror, Markiplier is your go-to guy.

4. SSSniperWolf (Alia Shelesh)

Subscribers: 34.7M (YouTube) | 5.3M (Instagram)

Specialty: Gaming, reaction videos, DIY hacks

SSSniperWolf is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, blending gaming with fun reaction videos and creative DIY hacks.

She started by playing Call of Duty and sharing gaming tips, but her channel now includes funny videos and life hacks.

Her playful and easygoing personality makes her videos fun to watch for gamers and non-gamers, too.

Whether you’re into gaming or want something entertaining, SSSniperWolf has a little bit of everything.

5. Ninja (Tyler Blevins)

Subscribers: 23.8M (YouTube) | 12.1M (Instagram)

Specialty: Fortnite, Valorant, high-energy streams

When you think of famous gamers, Ninja is probably the first name that pops up.

He’s the guy with the blue hair, the wild personality, and the insane Fortnite skills.

Ninja blew up in 2018 when he started streaming Fortnite, and he hasn’t looked back since.

But Ninja’s talents go beyond Fortnite.

He’s also a pro at games like Valorant and League of Legends.

His fame has even reached Hollywood, starring in the movie Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds.

If you love fast-paced action and big personalities, Ninja’s channel is a must-watch.

6. Jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin)

Subscribers: 30.8M (YouTube)

Specialty: Game reviews, Let’s Play, fun commentary

If you like watching someone full of energy and fun, there’s no one better than Jacksepticeye.

His videos are packed with laughter, excitement, and his famous “top of the morning” catchphrase.

Jack’s channel got a huge boost when PewDiePie gave him a shoutout in 2013, but he’s earned every bit of his success.

He plays everything from big hits like Minecraft to smaller indie games you might not have heard of.

Jack has raised millions for charities, supporting causes like mental health and kids’ hospitals.

If you want gaming content that’s fun and uplifting, Jack’s videos are perfect for you.

7. VanossGaming (Evan Fong)

Subscribers: 25.9M (YouTube)

Specialty: Funny gaming moments, creative edits

VanossGaming is a channel full of fun, creativity, and great gaming moments.

Evan Fong, the person behind the channel, makes super funny and always well-edited videos.

He mostly plays games like GTA V, Garry’s Mod, and Call of Duty, but it’s how he edits his videos and adds jokes that make him stand out.

Vanoss is also a musician and DJ, so his videos often have a cool vibe.

Do you love laughing at silly moments in games and seeing creative ideas? If so, VanossGaming is worth checking out.

8. DanTDM (Daniel Middleton)

Subscribers: 29.1M (YouTube)

Specialty: Minecraft, Roblox, Pokémon

DanTDM is a favorite for gamers of all ages, especially families and younger fans.

He became famous for his Minecraft videos and even holds a Guinness World Record for the most popular Minecraft channel.

Dan also plays Roblox, Pokémon, and other fun and creative games.

His videos are friendly and easy to watch, making them great for kids and adults.

Dan has also written a graphic novel and streams live on Twitch.

So, for some safe and entertaining gaming content, DanTDM is a perfect choice.

9. Jelly (Jelle van Vucht)

Subscribers: 23.6M (YouTube)

Specialty: GTA V, Minecraft, fun challenges

Jelly is all about having fun and making people laugh.

His videos are full of crazy stunts, silly jokes, and challenges that often end in hilarious fails.

He often works with other YouTubers like Slogo and Kwebbelkop, adding to the fun.

If you enjoy gaming videos that don’t take themselves too seriously, Jelly’s channel is somewhere you can call home.

10. FGTeeV

Subscribers: 24M (YouTube)

Specialty: Family gaming, Roblox, Minecraft

FGTeeV is a family of gamers who make fun videos that everyone can enjoy.

Their videos are full of laughs, silly challenges, and creative ideas.

They also make spin-off content like graphic novels and TikTok videos, so there’s always something new to enjoy.

If you’re looking for gaming content that’s fun, safe, and perfect for watching with the whole family, FGTeeV is a great choice.

11. Loserfruit (Kathleen Belsten)

Subscribers: 4.91M (YouTube)

Specialty: Fortnite, fun variety games

Loserfruit, or Kathleen Belsten, is one of the most fun and cheerful gamers you’ll ever watch.

She’s not just great at games like Fortnite but also super entertaining.

She’s only the second streamer to get her own Fortnite Icon Series skin—a big deal in the gaming world!

In a nutshell, Loserfruit’s channel is about having fun and sharing positive vibes.

And if you want gaming content that’s lighthearted and full of laughs, her channel is perfect for you.

12. GassyMexican (Max Gonzalez)

Subscribers: 1.32M (YouTube)

Specialty: Multiplayer games, funny role-playing

GassyMexican, or Max Gonzalez, is a gamer with great humor and natural, hilarious commentary.

He’s best known for playing Prop Hunt, Helldivers, and other multiplayer games filled with chaotic and funny moments.

His creative thinking and jokes make his videos a treat to watch.

Perhaps you’re into chill, funny, and feel-good gaming content, then GassyMexican’s videos are a great pick for you.

Rising Stars on Twitch

Twitch is where gaming comes to life—live-streamed, unfiltered, and interactive.

Here’s a closer look at some of the top Twitch personalities worth your time.

1. Ninja (Tyler Blevins)

Followers: 18M

Specialty: Fortnite, Valorant, high-energy gaming

Ninja is the face of modern gaming, to say the least.

With his neon-blue hair and electric personality, Tyler Blevins made a name for himself as the ultimate Fortnite player.

His ability to combine incredible building skills with quick reactions and hilarious commentary has earned him the top spot on Twitch.

But Ninja didn’t reach fame just from gaming.

He’s the guy who broke the internet by streaming Fortnite with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, shattering Twitch viewer records.

Beyond Fortnite, he’s also a solid Valorant player, showing off his strategic thinking and sharp aim.

Ninja’s streams are packed with energy, memes, and jaw-dropping gameplay.

Whether he’s pulling off insane wins or goofing around with fans, he’s always entertaining.

Plus, his ventures into movies like Free Guy show he’s a full-blown pop culture star.

2. xQc (Félix Lengyel)

Followers: 12M

Specialty: Variety gaming, Overwatch, Just Chatting

If chaos had a face, it would probably be xQc.

Félix Lengyel, a former professional Overwatch player, is now one of Twitch’s most-watched streamers, and for good reason.

His streams are pure, unfiltered fun—whether he’s sweating through competitive games, trying out random simulators, or just reacting to videos in his wildly popular “Just Chatting” streams.

xQc’s personality is larger than life.

He’s loud, funny, and completely unpredictable, which keeps his audience glued to their screens.

His variety streams include everything from Minecraft builds to Grand Theft Auto V roleplay, and no two sessions are ever the same.

He’s like that chaotic friend who’s always doing something crazy but somehow makes it all work.

If you want streams that feel alive, raw, and full of energy, xQc is your guy.

3. Tfue (Turner Tenney)

Followers: 11M

Specialty: Fortnite, competitive gaming

Tfue, or Turner Tenney, is a legend in the Fortnite world.

Known for his unmatched building skills and sharp shooting, he’s the go-to streamer for anyone looking to up their game.

He’s won countless tournaments, including major events like the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers, proving he’s one of the best players in the game.

If you want to learn how the pros play or just enjoy watching someone dominate the field, Tfue’s channel is perfect.

His chill, no-nonsense vibe makes his streams easy to watch for hours.

4. Shroud (Michael Grzesiek)

Followers: 10M

Specialty: First-person shooters (FPS), smooth gameplay

Shroud is known as “The Human Aimbot” for his jaw-dropping precision in FPS games.

A former professional CS: GO player, his gameplay in Valorant, PUBG, and Apex Legends is like watching a master at work.

Shroud’s calm, laid-back personality makes his streams incredibly relaxing, even during intense action.

Shroud’s channel is a must-watch if you’re into FPS games or love watching expert-level skills.

5. Pokimane (Imane Anys)

Followers: 9.4M

Specialty: Variety, Just Chatting, League of Legends, Fortnite

Pokimane is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers and a role model for gamers everywhere.

She started her career playing League of Legends, and her calm, friendly gameplay made her a hit.

Over time, she’s tried her hand at games like Fortnite, Valorant, and fun indie games, so there’s always something new to watch.

Aside from gaming, her streams include fun chats, reactions, and sometimes just hanging out with her viewers.

She’s down-to-earth and makes you feel like part of her community.

Pokimane is also a co-founder of OfflineTV, a group of streamers who create funny, collaborative content.

She’s a role model for gamers everywhere, showing that women can thrive in the gaming world.

If you want chill streams with fun games and great conversations, Pokimane’s channel is a must-follow.

6. Summit1g (Jaryd Lazar)

Followers: 7M

Specialty: Variety gaming, shooters, relaxed streams

Summit1g is like that friend who’s good at every game and makes it look easy.

Jaryd Lazar used to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) professionally before switching to full-time streaming.

Now, he plays all sorts of games, like Sea of Thieves, Escape from Tarkov, and GTA V.

And his streams are laid-back but still packed with skill.

He doesn’t try to overhype things—instead, he focuses on having fun and interacting with his audience.

If you like variety and want to watch a skilled yet chill gamer, Summit1g’s channel is perfect for you.

7. Amouranth (Kaitlyn Siragusa)

Followers: 6.4M

Specialty: Just Chatting, ASMR, gaming

Amouranth is one of Twitch’s most versatile streamers.

Some days, she’s gaming; other days, she’s talking with her viewers, and sometimes, she’s creating soothing sounds in her ASMR streams.

She connects with her audience through humor, creativity, and engaging content.

If you enjoy streams with a little bit of everything, Amouranth’s channel is full of surprises.

8. LIRIK (Saqib Zahid)

Followers: 3M

Specialty: Indie games, storytelling, immersive gameplay

LIRIK is a streamer known for his unique style, focusing on voice and gameplay without a face cam.

His streams feel like a mix of storytelling and great gameplay, often featuring indie and story-driven titles.

His commentary is laid-back, funny, and unpredictable, making his streams a refreshing experience.

If you like creative games and chill, engaging content, LIRIK’s channel is worth checking out.

Time to Check Out These Awesome Streamers!

Now you know about some of the best gaming influencers and streamers.

They are full of energy, fun, and skills that will keep you entertained.

From Pokimane’s chill chats to Shroud’s mind-blowing FPS plays, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

You don’t have to be a pro gamer to have a great time watching these creators.

Just grab some snacks, log in to Twitch or YouTube, and follow these awesome channels.

You’ll get laughs, tips, and hours of fun.

Don’t wait—jump in and enjoy the streams today!