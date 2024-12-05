Good news, campers!

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete has officially launched!

After seven years of fun, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp shut down on November 28, 2024, and a lot of players were wondering: What happens now?

Well, Nintendo didn’t leave us hanging.

They’ve just released a brand new, paid version of the game called Pocket Camp Complete, and it’s packed with everything we love — but without the pesky microtransactions.

Originally scheduled for a December 3, 2024 release, the app hit the stores a day early, making it available to download on both iOS and Android.

If you’ve been missing your campsite life, or if the free version’s constant ads and in-app purchases drove you crazy, this is the perfect solution.

Existing players can transfer their saves from the old game, but they’ve only got until June 1, 2025 to do it.

The game is packed with new features, like Camper Cards, seasonal events, and the ability to import Custom Designs from New Horizons.

What’s Different About Pocket Camp Complete?

So, what makes Pocket Camp Complete different from its free-to-play predecessor?

First things first: microtransactions are gone.

That’s right — no more paying real money for in-game items, no more annoying pop-ups asking you to buy things.

The $9.99 price tag you pay upfront is all you need to unlock the full game.

It’s a refreshing change, especially if you were turned off by the original game’s pay-to-play mechanics.

But don’t worry, just because you’re not paying for extras doesn’t mean you’re getting a watered-down version.

Pocket Camp Complete offers the same core gameplay: managing your campsite, meeting quirky animal characters, collecting furniture and items, and enjoying seasonal events.

And there’s a ton of new stuff to keep things exciting.

What’s New in Pocket Camp Complete?

If you’ve ever played the old Pocket Camp, you know it was fun—but also kinda frustrating.

Microtransactions were everywhere, from buying special items to speeding up tasks.

That’s all gone now.

Pocket Camp Complete is microtransaction-free, so now you can fully enjoy decorating your campsite, making new friends, and collecting all sorts of cool items without worrying about spending extra cash.

Not only that, but the new version also lets you play offline.

That’s right—you don’t need to be connected to the internet all the time, which is great for when you’re on the go or want to relax without any interruptions.

New Features to Keep You Hooked

Some fun new additions make Pocket Camp Complete even more exciting:

Complete Tickets : These little gems can be earned through events and exchanged for special, limited-edition items.

: These little gems can be earned through events and exchanged for special, limited-edition items. Camper Cards : A super fun social feature! You can design your own Camper Card —complete with a pose and outfit—and share it with other players via QR codes.

: A super fun social feature! You can design your own —complete with a pose and outfit—and share it with other players via QR codes. The Whistle Pass location even lets you visit other players’ campsites if you’ve exchanged cards with them, so it adds a cool way to connect with fellow campers.

location even lets you visit other players’ campsites if you’ve exchanged cards with them, so it adds a cool way to connect with fellow campers. Custom Designs from New Horizons: You can now apply your favorite designs from the console game onto your Pocket Camp outfits and furniture or even wear them as clothing.

You can import Custom Designs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and use them in Pocket Camp.

Want to wear your favorite New Horizons outfit? You got it.

You can also apply your designs to furniture and other items in your campsite for even more customization.

How to Transfer Your Save Data

For those of you who’ve spent hours building the ultimate campsite in the original game, don’t worry—you can transfer your saved data to Pocket Camp Complete and pick it up right where you left off.

But you need to act fast!

The window to transfer your data is open until June 1, 2025, so there’s no time to waste if you want to continue your campsite adventures.

Step 1: Link Your Nintendo Account

Make sure your Nintendo Account is linked to your original Pocket Camp save.

If you haven’t done this already, open the original game and follow the prompts to link your account.

Step 2: Download Pocket Camp Complete

Now that your account is linked, download the Pocket Camp Complete app for $9.99 from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 3: Transfer Your Data

Open Pocket Camp Complete and select the “Continue” option on the main menu.

Sign in to the Nintendo Account linked to your original game.

Once you’re logged in, you’ll see a pop-up asking if you want to transfer your save data — hit “Transfer” and, bam, you’re all set!

Your campsite will be waiting for you exactly where you left off.

Important Info:

You have until June 1, 2025, to transfer your saved data.

After that, your old save will be permanently deleted, so make sure to do it sooner rather than later!

Your save will now be stored locally on your device, meaning if you delete the game, your progress will be lost.

So, keep that in mind before you hit uninstall.

What Can You Do in Pocket Camp Complete?

If you’ve never played Pocket Camp before, here’s the lowdown on what you’ll be doing.

The goal is to build and manage your very own campsite.

You’ll meet a variety of animal characters, help them with tasks, and get rewarded with items and crafting materials.

Then, you can use those materials to create furniture, decorations, and outfits for your campsite.

You’ll also be able to participate in seasonal events, which include fishing tournaments, garden events, and celebrations like Halloween and Summer Festivals.

These events will give you the chance to earn Complete Tickets, which can be exchanged for rare or limited-edition items.

It’s a fun way to keep your campsite fresh and exciting all year round!

Oh, and don’t forget the K.K. Slider performances!

Head over to Whistle Pass, a brand-new area, and enjoy live guitar music by our favorite traveling musician.

It’s a great way to unwind after a busy day of campsite management.

Why You Should Jump In Now

If you were put off by Pocket Camp’s microtransactions before, this is your chance to jump in without any of that frustration.

For just $9.99, Pocket Camp Complete offers the full experience with no extra purchases required.

Plus, the game will keep evolving with seasonal events and new content, so it’s not a one-time thing—it’s a game you can keep coming back to.

And if you’re a long-time fan of the franchise, transferring your saved data is a no-brainer.

You can continue where you left off and enjoy all the new features that come with Pocket Camp Complete, whether you’re sharing your Camper Card or rocking some of your New Horizons designs.