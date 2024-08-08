Phantom Blade Zero is an upcoming PS5 game from S-GAME that has sparked controversy because it’s not coming to Xbox.

An S-GAME developer made strong comments about Xbox, leading to a backlash and a response from the studio.

Key Takeaways Phantom Blade Zero is a PS5 game by S-GAME that’s causing a lot of talk because it’s not coming to Xbox.

An S-GAME developer made strong comments about Xbox, leading to backlash and clarifications from the studio.

Despite being exclusive to the PS5 for now, S-GAME hasn't ruled out bringing Phantom Blade Zero to other platforms in the future.

Phantom Blade Zero’s Debut and S-GAME’s Ambitions

Phantom Blade Zero is an action-packed game from the Beijing-based studio S-GAME. It was first shown at the 2023 PlayStation Showcase and is planned for PS5 and PC.

This is S-GAME’s most ambitious project yet. Previously, S-GAME had only released two smaller games: one for mobile and another for PC.

Despite this, the fast-paced samurai action shown in Phantom Blade Zero’s gameplay trailers has captured the interest of many gamers.

It even closed out the 2024 Summer Game Fest, making S-GAME more well-known.

Controversial Comments on Xbox and Regional Preferences

However, the excitement has been marred by controversy. During the recent ChinaJoy 2024 games conference, an anonymous S-GAME developer reportedly made harsh comments about the Xbox platform.

According to the Brazilian gaming website GamePlaysCassi, the developer stated that “nobody needs this platform“ when questioned about the absence of an Xbox port for Phantom Blade Zero.

They further explained that Xbox consoles are not popular in Asia and that developing them is challenging due to Microsoft’s complex ecosystem.

The recent Xbox Series X/S price hikes in Japan have also made a turnaround in regional popularity seem unlikely.

The Bigger Picture: Xbox and Asian Games

While the developer’s comments might be a mistranslation, they highlight a trend where Asian games often skip Xbox in favor of PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC.

For example, Black Myth: Wukong, another Chinese game, delayed its Xbox version, making it a PS5 exclusive at launch.

With Xbox’s low market share in Asia, many studios, including big ones like Square Enix, don’t see Xbox ports as worth the effort.

S-GAME’s Official Response and Future Possibilities

In response to the backlash, S-GAME clarified its stance on Twitter, saying the developer’s comments do not reflect the company’s views.

They stressed that they want Phantom Blade Zero to be available to everyone and have not ruled out any platforms.

“These claimed statements do not represent S-GAME’s values or culture,” the statement read.

“We believe in making our game accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platforms for Phantom Blade Zero. We are hard at work on both the development and publishing fronts to ensure that as many players as possible can enjoy our game at release and in the future.”

Could Phantom Blade Zero Come to Xbox?

Although Sony is heavily promoting Phantom Blade Zero, which was first shown during a PlayStation event, it might still come to Xbox later.

There could be a timed exclusivity deal with Sony, meaning details about an Xbox release have not yet been disclosed.

The game, which is not another “Soulslike” title, will have its world premiere demo at Gamescom in Germany later this month.

Early reviews from the Summer Game Fest called it “solid” with “cool environments” but noted it’s still a few years from release.