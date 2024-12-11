PlayStation fans finally got their chance to jump into the action of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The game officially launched on PS5 on December 3, 2024, after two years on PC and one year on Xbox.

And fans couldn’t have been happier—it was the best version of the game so far.

Developer Fatshark included all the updates, improvements, and features added since the game first came out.

With special upgrades for PS5 and exciting new content, the wait was definitely worth it.

Here’s a closer look at what made this launch so special.

New modes, weapons, missions, and challenges added excitement.

DualSense haptics, 4K visuals, and exclusive discounts made the PS5 version stand out.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Finally Landed on PS5

PlayStation fans had waited for this moment, and it finally happened.

On December 3, 2024, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide landed on PS5.

The game had already been out for two years on PC and one year on Xbox, but Fatshark made sure PS5 players got the most polished version.

And Fatshark didn’t just port the game over.

They gave PS5 players the complete experience with every update and improvement made since the rocky PC launch.

This version was enhanced for PS5 and PS5 Pro, and you can tell they made sure it looked and felt amazing to play.

The Grim Protocols Update Changed the Game

Fatshark dropped the Grim Protocols update, which brought tons of new content for players on all platforms.

Let’s have a look at what was included in the update.

Havoc Endgame Mode

Havoc, a brand-new endgame mode for players who reached Trust Level 30, was the biggest addition.

Havoc had 40 levels of increasing difficulty, each with special challenges called modifiers and mutators.

To move to the next level, players had to win within three attempts; otherwise, they were bumped back a level.

But the rewards made the challenge worth it.

Players earned materials like Plasteel and Diamantine, extra weekly resource caches, and unique cosmetics.

Havoc also introduced new penances with exclusive items like the Moebian 53rd black set.

New Warhammer 40k Weapons for More Action

The Grim Protocols update added three new weapon families that gave players exciting ways to fight:

Two-Handed Power Sword for Zealots: This weapon dealt with heavy damage and wide swings but had a heat mechanic that made players manage its use carefully.

for Zealots: This weapon dealt with heavy damage and wide swings but had a heat mechanic that made players manage its use carefully. Two-Handed Force Sword for Psykers: This weapon combined melee with psychic powers, allowing players to unleash powerful Force Cleave attacks.

for Psykers: This weapon combined melee with psychic powers, allowing players to unleash powerful Force Cleave attacks. Heavy Stubber for Ogryns: A beast of a gun with heavy suppressive fire and precise shooting for longer distances. It even had a flashlight for dark areas.

A New Mission

The update also added a new mission called Dark Communion, where players returned to the Carnival.

This time, the mission was even darker, with cultists filling the streets, determined to protect their twisted rituals.

Anniversary Celebration

To celebrate Darktide’s second anniversary, a special in-game event rewarded players with a unique weapon trinket.

It was a nice touch for fans who stuck with the game through its ups and downs.

What Made the PS5 Version Special

Fatshark optimized Darktide for PS5, which gives players a smooth and immersive experience.

DualSense haptics made every swing, shot, and explosion feel real, while the visuals looked incredible in 4K resolution.

PS5 Pro owners enjoyed the game at 60 frames per second in 4K, while standard PS5 players chose between Performance Mode (1440p at 60fps) and Quality Mode (4K at 30fps).

Not to mention, PlayStation Plus members got special discounts: 10% off the Standard Edition and 15% off the Imperial Edition.

What a great way to make the game even more accessible to the PlayStation crowd.

From a Shaky Start to Redemption

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has come a long way.

When it first launched on PC in late 2022, it had bugs, performance problems, and upset players.

But Fatshark didn’t give up.

Over the years, they worked hard to fix the game, and by the time it launched on PS5, it was a completely different experience.

Reviews on Steam had turned “very positive,” Xbox players were already deep into the game’s challenges, and now PS5 players had joined the fun.

A Bright Future for Warhammer Fans

Darktide’s arrival on PS5 was another win for Warhammer 40,000 fans.

The franchise had been on fire lately, with Space Marine 2, Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, and Battlesector leading the charge.

And rumors about a Total War: Warhammer 40,000 game only added to the excitement.

For PS5 players, the wait was finally over.

The city of Tertium was calling, the forces of Chaos were growing, and the Rejects were rising to face them.

So, Darktide was clearly an experience worth waiting for.