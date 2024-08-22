If you’re into Zelda, you’re probably already super excited about The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This game is a big deal, not just because it looks incredible, but because, for the first time, Princess Zelda is the star of the show! With the release date coming up fast, now’s the perfect time to get your preorder in.

Not only will you lock in your copy of the game, but depending on where you order, you could also get some pretty sweet bonuses, like a cool acrylic diorama or an awesome fabric poster.

So, let’s break down everything you need to know to be ready when the game drops!

Key Takeaways Preorder from Best Buy to get an acrylic diorama or from GameStop to grab a fabric poster – both cool collectibles.

For the first time, Princess Zelda is the star of a mainline Zelda game, so fans will have a fresh experience.

The new "Echoes" feature brings a fun twist to puzzles and combat.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Preorders and What You Get

Preorders for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are now available, and there are some exciting extras if you order early. The cherry on top is that Best Buy and GameStop offer exclusive bonuses that could become favorite collectibles.

Suppose you preorder Echoes of Wisdom from Best Buy. In that case, you’ll get a special acrylic diorama featuring Princess Zelda, her fairy buddy Tri, and an Octorok enemy, all set against the game’s colorful box art. It’s valued at $9.99 and adds a nice touch to your collection, even if it’s not the flashiest bonus.

GameStop is sweetening the preorder deal with a fabric poster featuring Zelda in action with her Tri Rod.

Measuring 18″ by 24″, GameStop’s striking poster shows Zelda against a cool blue and grey backdrop, inspired by the game’s cover art, and would look fantastic hanging in any room for fans who want to show off their love for the game.

While Walmart and Target haven’t announced any preorder bonuses yet, they might as the game’s release gets closer. Since all the big stores sell Echoes of Wisdom for $59.99, the price you will pay for your preorder might depend on which bonus you like better.

Zelda Finally Gets Her Turn in the Spotlight

For the first time in the nearly 40-year history of the Zelda series, Princess Zelda is taking center stage in a mainline game.

Echoes of Wisdom is set to release on September 26, 2024, and fans are super excited. Usually, Link is the hero saving Zelda and Hyrule, but this time, it’s Zelda’s turn to be the hero.

The story kicks off with strange purple rifts popping up across Hyrule, sucking people into the unknown. Link is one of those trapped, so Zelda steps up to save the kingdom.

With the Tri Rod, a powerful weapon given to her by the fairy Tri, she’s ready to tackle this new adventure on her own. Embracing this role reversal, players will enjoy a fresh story and a new way to explore Hyrule.

The game’s art style draws from the cute, claymation-like look of the Link’s Awakening remake. With this top-down approach, you get a nice blend of nostalgia and fresh excitement – a delight for long-time fans and newcomers.

The Echoes Feature – a Fun Twist to the Game

One of the coolest new features in Echoes of Wisdom is the “Echoes” mechanic.

Zelda can summon echoes with the Tri Rod, which are copies of items and enemies she’s encountered before. And this cool ability lets her tackle puzzles, fight enemies, and explore new areas in fresh and creative ways.

You can use the echoes in all kinds of ways, from helping Zelda get past tricky obstacles to tackling enemies – playing around with this feature really encourages creative thinking, much like in Tears of the Kingdom.

Even though Echoes of Wisdom sticks with the classic 2D Zelda look, this new twist keeps things fresh and exciting.

Not to mention, Nintendo has designed this feature so players can have different experiences based on how they use their echoes. This is like the open-ended gameplay in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom but with a more traditional Zelda feel.

Amiibo and Switch Lite: Expanding Your Zelda Collection

In addition to Echoes of Wisdom, fans can add some fantastic new amiibo and a special edition Nintendo Switch Lite to their collections.

Best Buy has reopened preorders for the Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Link’s Awakening amiibo, each priced at $15.99 and set to ship by September 26, 2024. Because these figures will likely sell out fast, preordering soon is a good idea.

Nintendo is also releasing a limited-edition Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition and Echoes of Wisdom. And this special console, priced at $210, comes in a gold color with black details and the Hylian Crest on the back.

If you want to save a bit, Walmart offers a discounted Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundle for $159, including a copy of New Horizons.

Don’t Miss Out – Secure Your Copy Now!

Don’t wait too long – preorders for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom are live, and those exclusive bonuses won’t last forever.

With awesome preorder bonuses up for grabs and a game packed with cool new features, now’s the perfect time to lock in your copy.

So, head to Best Buy or GameStop to secure your preorder and get those sweet extras while they last!