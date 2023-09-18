A New Wave of Luxury: Hotels That Elevate Design and Hospitality to Art

Dive into the fascinating world of luxurious hotels with cutting-edge designs and visionary approaches to hospitality.

KEY TAKEAWAYS ACRO Suites in Crete sets a new standard for sustainable luxury, integrating local culture and materials into its design philosophy. The InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa captures the essence of Emirate culture, with unique features like a Bedouin-inspired water feature. Cullinan Belek uses innovative design techniques to manipulate light, creating a mesmerizing ambiance for guests.

ACRO Suites: Creating a Haven Where Luxury Aligns With Sustainability

Nestled on the cliffs of Agia Pelagia in Crete, ACRO Suites serves as a sanctuary for the soul. Local craftsmanship blends seamlessly with the lush environment, forming an architectural symphony. This wellness-focused resort makes a conscious effort to be sustainable, incorporating locally sourced Cretan stones and organic materials into its design. Each suite offers a lavish saltwater pool, giving guests a front-row seat to the awe-inspiring vistas of the Cretan Sea. Wellness doesn’t take a backseat either; the Bath House Spa mimics the ancient Turkish hammam in layout, while the Asana Yoga Shala provides a sustainable bamboo sanctuary for fitness buffs.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah: Paying Homage to Cultural Roots

Stepping into the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah, you’re greeted by a water feature reminiscent of a traditional desert campfire. The hotel takes cues from Ras Al Khaimah’s three native tribes—the mountains, the desert, and the sea. The hotel’s buildings showcase Arabic geometric patterns, serving as a visual narrative that weaves Emirate culture into its foundation. The Amarbar lounge captures the transition from daylight to twilight, offering a cozy space adorned in copper, wood, and leather. This resort not only offers a luxurious stay but also takes you on a cultural journey, making every moment a story in itself.

Hotels That Bring Innovative Design to the Forefront

Cullinan Belek: Crafting an Artistic Oasis

Here, the environment isn’t just a backdrop; it’s an integral part of the design. The resort harmonizes its architectural elements with the natural beauty of lagoons, gardens, and terraces. Light plays a starring role, evident in spaces like the Mare Restaurant, where raised floors create a sense of space, and in C’ESPACE Spa, where the ceiling curves gracefully to allow natural light to flood in. At the Galapagos Beach Club, sustainable architecture takes the shape of a giant turtle, an homage to its namesake islands.

Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort: A Sanctuary of Refined Comfort

Architectural ingenuity and natural elements converge at this opulent resort. The use of Mediterranean flora and high-quality fabrics delivers a balance of rustic and modern sophistication. From its cascading design resembling a waterfall to the breathtaking mood lighting in its spa, this hotel offers a truly magical experience.

Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay: A Tapestry of Contrasting Themes

This hotel’s recent renovation has injected a new lease on life into its interiors. Imagine a seaside yoga deck overlooking olive groves and a wine cellar stocked with curated wines. This hotel offers an exotic Shisha Patio and an outdoor cinema, rounding out the luxurious experiences that guests can indulge in.

Dive into the fascinating world of luxurious hotels with cutting-edge designs and visionary approaches to hospitality.

Luxury Destinations Pushing the Boundaries of Traditional Hotel Design

Kenshō Ornos: Your Private Bohemian Paradise

Located on Mykonos, this luxury hotel lures you in with its soothing white and earthy tones, then wows you with its one-of-a-kind Cave Spa. Despite its secluded feel, it’s just a stone’s throw away from the bustling Mykonos Town, offering the best of both worlds.

Kouros Hotel & Suites: Where Modernity Meets Mykonian Charm

The hotel sits gracefully on Mykonos’ picturesque coastline, offering breathtaking ocean views right from your room. Here, contemporary luxury takes center stage, whether you’re taking in the Aegean Sea’s expanse from your plush bed or indulging in the marble-clad sanctuaries that are the bathrooms.

Kivotos Santorini: The Epitome of Unconventional Luxury

Situated on Santorini’s famed caldera, this property challenges the norm with its striking all-black structure, a tribute to the island’s volcanic history. With panoramic views of the setting sun and custom-crafted interiors, this hotel offers a stay like no other.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas: Crafting Timeless Elegance in Jamaica

This Jamaican luxury resort combines historical charm and modern comfort, often seen through its partnership with fashion icon Ralph Lauren. From the classic Caribbean design elements to private villas nestled among lush gardens, this resort captures the essence of opulence and timeless beauty. The age of the cookie-cutter luxury hotel is over. Today’s high-end hotels are pushing the boundaries, using artful design and immersive hospitality to transform your stay into an experience you’ll cherish forever. Whether it’s ACRO Suites’ commitment to sustainability or the Cullinan Belek’s innovative manipulation of light, these luxurious destinations are redefining what it means to truly indulge in leisure and comfort.