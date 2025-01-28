There’s no doubt booking flights can be frustrating. Prices constantly go up and down, and you never know if you’re getting the best deal.

But there’s a simple trick that can save you money and make the process much easier: flight price alerts.

Essentially, they track the cost of flights you’re interested in and let you know when the price changes.

Instead of checking prices every day, you’ll get a notification when it’s a good time to book.

Kayla Inserra, a travel expert at Kayak, explains it best: “You can think of price alerts as your personal travel deal scout, helping you save time and money by tracking prices daily and alerting you in real-time when the price changes for a flight, hotel, or rental car you want.”

If you’re someone who wants to travel smart and avoid overpaying for tickets, here’s everything you need to know about how flight price alerts work, how to set them up, and the best tools to use.

Key Takeaways Adjusting your travel dates, nearby airports, or even destinations increases your chances of finding the lowest airfare.

Platforms like Google Flights, Kayak, and Skyscanner excel in tracking and notifying price changes tailored to your preferences.

Use price predictors to book the cheapest flights and to understand the best times and routes to travel.

How Do Flight Price Alerts Work?

Thankfully, flight price alerts are easy to use. You pick the dates, destinations, and other details for your trip, and the alert system tracks the prices for you.

For example, if you want to fly from New York to London in June, you can create an alert to track prices for that route.

The system will check flight prices daily. And if the price drops, you’ll get a notification.

That said, the best part is you can adjust your settings to fit your needs.

If your travel plans are flexible, you can track flights for an entire month instead of specific dates.

Some tools even let you track flights to “anywhere,” so you can discover cheap trips to places you didn’t even think of visiting.

Laura Lindsay, a travel expert from Skyscanner, says, “Flexibility is the best way to get the lowest airfares. Set up alerts for nearby airports and different dates to find even better deals.”

How to Set Up Flight Price Alerts

Setting up flight price alerts is simple, and most travel websites and apps make it easy.

Here’s how it works:

Choose Your Travel Details: Decide on your destination, travel dates, and any other preferences, such as airlines or departure times. Pick a Platform: Use a trusted tool like Kayak, Google Flights, or Skyscanner. Create the Alert: Enter your details, and the platform will start tracking prices for you.

Let’s say you’re planning a trip to Paris but aren’t sure when to go. You can create a “flexible alert” on Kayak to track prices for the month or upcoming weekends.

Then, Kayak will send you notifications when it finds a good deal.

If you’re using Google Flights, you can search for flights and click “Track Prices.”

You’ll get updates whenever the price changes, and Google will even show you if the current price is high, average, or low compared to past prices.

Skyscanner takes it one step further with its “everywhere” search feature, which is great if you’re open to going anywhere—you can track flights to all destinations from your chosen airport.

Perhaps you’re spontaneous and like the idea of finding unexpected deals in new places; if so, you’ll appreciate this feature.

The Best Tools for Flight Price Alerts

There are many platforms that offer flight price alerts, but a few stand out because they’re reliable, easy to use, and feature-packed.

Kayak

Kayak is one of the oldest and most trusted tools for tracking flight prices. It searches multiple websites to find the best deals for flights, hotels, and car rentals.

To use Kayak’s price alert feature, simply search for a flight and click the option to track prices. You can track specific dates or use their flexible alerts to find deals for weekends, months, or even specific routes.

Kayak also lets you track flights after booking. If the price drops, some airlines allow you to adjust your ticket and get the difference as a credit.

Google Flights

It has to be said Google Flights is another excellent tool for tracking flight prices. The simple design makes it easy to search for flights and track prices with one click.

One unique feature of Google Flights is its price history chart. This chart shows whether the current price is high or low compared to the average price for your route.

That way, you can decide whether to book now or wait.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is known for its flexible options. You can set up alerts for specific flights or use its “everywhere” feature to find cheap tickets to any destination.

Another useful tool is Skyscanner’s “Savings Generator,” which shows you the best times to book based on data from millions of flights.

Savings Generator is extremely effective if you plan a trip to popular destinations and want to save as much as possible.

Other Helpful Tools

Maybe you’re looking for even more options. Well, tools like Momondo, AirHint, and Skiplagged are worth checking out.

Momondo : This site offers a world map view that shows prices for destinations everywhere. It’s perfect for visual planners.

: This site offers a world map view that shows prices for destinations everywhere. It’s perfect for visual planners. AirHint : This tool predicts when ticket prices will drop, so you know if it’s better to book now or wait.

: This tool predicts when ticket prices will drop, so you know if it’s better to book now or wait. Skiplagged: If you’re open to “hidden city” flights—where you book a layover flight and skip the last leg—this is your tool. Just don’t check luggage, or it’ll end up at the final destination.

Extra Tips for Saving Money

Using flight price alerts is a great way to save money, but there are other strategies you can use to make your travel even cheaper:

Book Early: Experts recommend booking flights 1–3 months before domestic trips and 2–6 months before international trips. That’s because you’ll have the best chance of finding a good price. Avoid Peak Seasons: Traveling during holidays like Christmas, New Year, or summer can be expensive. Instead, plan trips during the off-season when prices are lower. Be Flexible: If you’re open to adjusting your travel dates or destinations, you can take advantage of last-minute deals and unexpected price drops. Consider Nearby Airports: Flights from smaller airports are often cheaper than flights from major hubs. Check for alternative airports near your destination.

Plan Smarter, Save More—Set Up Alerts Now

Why pay more when you don’t have to?

It’s time to take control of your travel budget and stop overpaying for flights.

With tools like Kayak, Google Flights, and Skyscanner, finding the best deals has never been easier.

Start by setting up your first price alert today. Be flexible, explore new tools, and keep an open mind—you’ll be amazed at how much you can save.

Don’t let fluctuating flight prices hold you back from your next adventure. The world is waiting, and it’s more affordable than you think.

Your next great trip could be just one price alert away. Go ahead—start planning, start saving, and start exploring.