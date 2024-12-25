In a year when Hollywood is uncertain about superhero films, the first trailer for Superman: Legacy has brought hope.

Directed by James Gunn, the movie is a fresh start for the DC Universe.

The film, which will feature David Corenswet as the new Superman actor, will be released on July 11, 2025.

Gunn, known for his creative take on superhero movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, is aiming for action, emotion, and humor in this reboot.

Let’s explore everything we know about this exciting movie.

Key Takeaways The film is a critical reset of the DC Universe, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as Superman.

Superman’s superdog, Krypto, brings heart and humor, setting the tone for a more grounded yet fantastical world.

With a lineup including Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Nathan Fillion, the movie promises both excitement and depth.

A Powerful Start with Krypto the Superdog

The trailer starts with a dramatic scene: Superman crashes into a frozen, icy area, hurt and struggling to move.

Blood is visible in the snow, making his vulnerability apparent despite his great powers.

Superman calls out to his loyal dog in this difficult moment, saying, “Krypto, home. Take me home.”

Krypto’s quick and determined reaction sets him up as a character fans will likely love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Director James Gunn gave Krypto a strong personality and charm. He actually took inspiration from his own rescue dog, Ozu.

Adding Krypto to the story brings a heartfelt touch, and it shows that even someone as strong as Superman needs a loyal friend by his side.

Who Will Be the New Superman?

David Corenswet is the newest actor to play Superman; the fourth person to play the hero in a big movie.

Corenswet, who has appeared in shows like The Politician, We Own This City, and the movie Twisters, brings a fresh take to this legendary character.

At 31 years old, he steps into a role that demands physical strength and emotional depth.

In an interview, Corenswet shared how he prepared physically for the role.

“Getting to bulk up for Superman was… I was looking for an excuse to really throw on some weight,” he said.

He started at 210 pounds and reached a peak of 238 pounds during his training but reduced his weight to 228 pounds by the time filming began.

His hard work shows how seriously he took responsibility for playing Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Corenswet’s Superman in action, performing daring acts like saving a girl from an explosion and breaking through a glass cabinet.

It also shows softer moments, like when he shares a romantic mid-air kiss with Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, capturing the mix of love and heroism that defines the character.

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, Superman’s love interest and co-worker at the Daily Planet.

Brosnahan, known for her award-winning role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, brings intelligence, ambition, and humor to the character.

In an interview, she described Lois as “smart, ambitious, and funny” and mentioned that Lois often knows she’s the smartest person in the room.

In the trailer, Lois is seen working closely with Clark Kent at the Daily Planet.

Their chemistry is clear, and Brosnahan’s performance adds fresh energy to the well-known relationship.

Her portrayal shows Lois’s dedication as a journalist and her strong belief in Superman’s goodness.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

British actor Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, Superman’s greatest enemy.

Hoult, known for his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great, originally tried out for the role of Superman but was instead cast as the villain.

In the trailer, Hoult’s Luthor appears bald and threatening, which is everything we’d expect from the antagonist; we see him holding a gun and with an intense look in his eye.

Hoult expressed his excitement for the role, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is exciting where [Gunn] imagines this character being.’”

He described Luthor as both powerful and dangerous, qualities that make him a strong opponent who challenges Superman both intellectually and ideologically.

The Cast of Superman Legacy: Heroes and Villains

Superman: Legacy brings in many new characters, expanding the DC Universe and laying the groundwork for future stories.

The trailer shows off some exciting figures:

Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion): Fillion, who you might know from The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , plays Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern with a fiery personality. His bold and over-the-top attitude will likely bring some laughs and drama.

Fillion, who you might know from and , plays Guy Gardner, a Green Lantern with a fiery personality. His bold and over-the-top attitude will likely bring some laughs and drama. Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced): Hawkgirl brings some mystery and history to the film. Played by Merced, her backstory about reincarnation and heroism sounds like it’ll be really interesting.

Hawkgirl brings some mystery and history to the film. Played by Merced, her backstory about reincarnation and heroism sounds like it’ll be really interesting. Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi): Gathegi plays Michael Holt, also known as Mr. Terrific, who’s a tech genius as smart as Batman.

Gathegi plays Michael Holt, also known as Mr. Terrific, who’s a tech genius as smart as Batman. Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan): Carrigan, famous for his role in Barry, plays Metamorpho, a hero who can shapeshift. His wild powers and strange look hint that he might not be as straightforward as the others.

Balancing Humanity and Heroism

The heart of Superman: Legacy is about Superman’s struggle with his two identities.

Director James Gunn skips the usual origin story and starts right in the middle of the action.

Superman is already a hero, and his relationships with important characters like Lois Lane and Lex Luthor have already developed.

The trailer shows Superman dealing with his Kryptonian heritage while staying connected to his human upbringing.

Scenes of Clark Kent working at the Daily Planet and spending time in rural Kansas with Pa Kent (played by Pruitt Taylor Vince) highlight his human side.

At the same time, his heroic acts—like protecting children from explosions and standing firm in front of angry crowds—show his dedication to being a symbol of hope.

Gunn also includes touches of humor, though it’s more subtle than in some of his other movies.

Krypto’s playful behavior and Clark Kent’s clumsy moments bring lighter tones to the story without taking away from its emotional depth.

The State of Superhero Films and What’s at Stake for DC

Superman: Legacy is coming out at an important time for Hollywood.

Superhero movies, which used to dominate the box office, have struggled in recent years.

Films like Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Kraven the Hunter didn’t do well, which suggests that many audiences are feeling “superhero fatigue.”

That said, box office expert David A. Gross thinks Superman: Legacy could turn things around.

“The Superman story has the history and pedigree to be a hit in today’s market,” he said, pointing to the character’s timeless appeal and James Gunn’s strong reputation as a director.

Gunn’s bold choice to start the story “in the middle of the action” and focus on Superman’s existing relationships is a good one.

By skipping the origin story, the movie avoids rehashing old material and instead brings a fresh take on the character that could help it stand out from other superhero films.

A New Vision for the DC Universe

Superman: Legacy is the first movie in James Gunn’s reboot of the DC Universe, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

This new series will include movies about characters like Supergirl, Clayface, and Swamp Thing, all connected to create a unified storyline across different films.

Gunn has described Superman: Legacy as a mix of fantasy and reality, inspired by worlds like Game of Thrones.

The movie looks at what it would be like for superheroes to live in a complicated, magical world.

This approach fits with Gunn’s bigger plans for the DC Universe, combining realistic stories with exciting, imaginative elements.

Don’t Miss the Return of Superman

The wait is almost over!

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, in the US and UK, with an early release in Australia on July 10.

Thankfully, this should be far from a tired superhero movie—it should be a fresh, exciting take on Superman, brought to life by James Gunn’s creative direction and an amazing cast, including David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this big event!

Mark your calendar, grab some friends, and get ready to experience a story full of action, hope, and heart.