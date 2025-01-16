Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, released in 2024 during Christmas, has earned over $100 million worldwide, surprising many with its success.

The flick’s success has caught a lot of people off guard, especially considering the unusual timing of its release and its place among the many remakes of Nosferatu.

The film has already earned a spot as the 40th highest-grossing remake in U.S. history.

Let’s find out why the film has been so successful, what Robert Eggers had to say about its box office performance, and what makes Nosferatu a standout in the horror genre.

Nosferatu’s Unexpected Success

When Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024, no one expected it to perform as well as it did.

Yet, here we are, with the movie bringing in over $100 million worldwide.

Right now, it’s sitting at $103 million, with $70 million from the U.S. and $30 million from international markets.

This makes it Eggers’ highest-grossing film ever.

Eggers, who’s known for movies like The Witch and The Lighthouse, was genuinely surprised by how well Nosferatu did.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, he admitted he wasn’t sure how the film would perform, especially since it came out around Christmas, when people usually watch family-friendly movies.

But, to his surprise, the movie turned out to be a big hit, and now he’s reflecting on what that success means for him as a filmmaker.

What really excites Eggers is the creative freedom he was given throughout the film’s production.

The director mentioned how grateful he was to be able to fully follow his vision for the film without too much interference from the studio.

“The thing I’m most excited about is that I had the creative freedom and support the whole time,” Eggers said.

It’s rare for filmmakers to get that kind of trust, especially on big projects, and Eggers hopes Nosferatu’s success will nudge studios to let filmmakers do it their way.

And they should; the proof is in the pudding; just look at the success of this movie.

Why Nosferatu Worked So Well

Eggers’ Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 silent film by F.W. Murnau, which is one of the most famous horror movies of all time.

But Eggers brought his own style while still staying true to the original, and that’s a big contributing factor to its success.

The film follows the story of a young woman who becomes the target of the vampire Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård.

Eggers’ remake brings more emotion to the story, exploring obsession, weakness, and sadness.

The movie stars Bill Skarsgård as the infamous Count Orlok, and his performance has been one of the most talked-about parts of the film.

Skarsgård, who’s known for playing Pennywise in It, brings a new intensity to the character, making Orlok scary to the point it could make your skin crawl.

Along with him, the cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

With their praised performances, the film becomes even more powerful.

Though it has to be said that the main reason Nosferatu is different from other vampire movies is because of its tone.

While many Dracula adaptations focus on horror or humor, Eggers’ version focuses more on the sadness and tragedy of the story.

Eggers is known for being very detailed, and Nosferatu is no different.

He creates a world where you can feel the fear in every scene, from the creepy visuals to the unsettling sounds.

Instead of using sudden scares or blood, Nosferatu builds tension through its mood and the emotions it creates.

From The Witch to Nosferatu

Eggers’ journey in Hollywood has been full of ups and downs.

His first film, The Witch, was a huge hit, earning over $40 million on a $4 million budget.

It established Eggers as a director with a unique voice in the horror genre.

But his next film, The Lighthouse, while loved by critics and even getting an Oscar nomination for its cinematography, didn’t perform as well in theaters, earning only $18 million on an $11 million budget.

Eggers’ next film, The Northman, had a much bigger budget of $70 to $90 million.

Unfortunately, it didn’t perform well, either, grossing just $69 million globally.

This left many unsure about the commercial future of Nosferatu, especially considering it was a remake of a classic film.

But Nosferatu ended up defying the odds.

Hailed as One of the Best Horror Films of 2024

Critics and fans have praised Nosferatu for respecting the original while adding Eggers’ own style to it.

The movie’s deep emotions, sad story, and spooky feel have been widely appreciated.

Skarsgård’s portrayal of Count Orlok has been especially praised, with many calling it one of the best vampire performances in recent memory.

The film’s sound design has also received praise, with some even predicting it might earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound.

The film’s success has also sparked a renewed interest in gothic horror, a subgenre largely overlooked in recent years in favor of slasher films and jump-scare thrillers.

Nosferatu shows audiences are still hungry for movies focusing on atmosphere, emotion, and psychological horror.

On top of all that, Nosferatu has officially become the 40th highest-grossing movie remake in U.S. history.

It outdid films like 3 Men and a Little Lady and the 2000 remake of Shaft, becoming a part of Hollywood’s remake history.

As Nosferatu continues to perform well, it’s likely to climb even higher on that list.