Coldplay’s new song “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love” (stylized as “feelslikeimfallinginlove”) is an emotional track from their upcoming album Moon Music.

The album will be released in eco-friendly formats to help protect the environment.

Key Takeaways Coldplay’s new song, “Feels Like I'm Falling in Love,” is full of emotion with electronic music.

Their new album, Moon Music, will be available in eco-friendly formats, including vinyl made from recycled plastic bottles.

The band is reducing carbon emissions significantly, achieving a 59% reduction during their current tour.

Coldplay’s Musical Journey Continues

Coldplay has released a new song, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love,” from their upcoming album, Moon Music, which will be out on October 4.

This band is famous for making emotional music that touches people’s hearts, and their new song is no different.

“Feels Like I’m Falling in Love,” — which the band has stylized as “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” is the first new song from Coldplay since they announced their new album.

They played a bit of the song live in Hungary and shared it online before its official release on June 21.

The song is produced by Max Martin, who has worked with big names like Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

This new track starts with soft electronic sounds and a steady beat. Chris Martin’s heartfelt singing is front and center, with lyrics like, “I know that this could hurt me bad / I know that this could feel like that / But I just can’t stop / Let my defenses drop.”

The Sound and Feel of “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love”

Max Martin’s production makes the song grow stronger, leading to a powerful chorus: “It feels like I’m falling in love / Maybe for the first time / Baby, it’s in my mind / You blow / It feels like I’m falling in love / You’re throwing me a lifeline / This is for a lifetime / I know.”

The song is reminiscent of Coldplay’s earlier electronic music style from their Ghost Stories album, blending emotional lyrics with an expansive, stadium-ready sound.

About the New Album ‘Moon Music’

Moon Music, Coldplay’s 10th album, promises to be unique in the way it’s made.

The album, expected to be released in October, will be available in different formats, including some limited editions signed by the band.

Notably, the physical versions of the album are designed to be eco-friendly.

The vinyl records will be made from recycled plastic bottles, and the CDs will be made from 90% recycled materials.

This is part of Coldplay’s effort to be more environmentally friendly, aiming to cut CO2 emissions by at least 78% and avoid using over five metric tonnes of new plastic.

The album will also have a special ‘Notebook Edition,’ a hardcover book that looks like Chris Martin’s original studio notebook.

This edition includes 28 pages of notes, lyrics, and illustrations from the album’s creative process, offering fans an intimate look into the making of “Moon Music.

Coldplay’s Eco-Friendly Efforts and Future Plans

Coldplay has said they might stop making new albums by 2025. In an interview in 2021, the band mentioned this idea because making albums is very demanding.

Chris Martin told NME, “We’re going to make 12 albums. Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it, and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.”

The band’s commitment to the environment is evident in their ongoing “Music of the Spheres” tour, which has cut CO2 emissions by 59% compared to their 2016-2017 tour.

This achievement is even better than their original goal of a 50% reduction. They use rechargeable batteries powered by renewable energy sources as part of their strategy.

Coldplay’s Historic Glastonbury Performance

On Saturday, June 29, from 4.45 to 6.45 pm EST, Coldplay will headline the Glastonbury Festival for a record-breaking fifth time, having previously played in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016.

This performance is part of the band’s large European tour, which continues until September. In October and November, they will perform more shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Excited About Coldplay’s New Album?

Coldplay’s new song, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love,” marks a new musical chapter for the band and shows their commitment to helping the environment.

With their 10th album, Moon Music, and its eco-friendly production, Coldplay continues to innovate and inspire both in music and their efforts to protect the planet.

If you’re excited, you can get the album when it’s released in October.