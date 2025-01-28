The 67th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The Grammys will go beyond honoring the year’s biggest musical achievements this year.

With a focus on helping Los Angeles recover from recent wildfires, the Grammys promises to be a night of great performances, heartfelt moments, and, of course, awards honoring the best in music.

Key Takeaways Beyoncé has 11 nominations this year, followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

This year’s show will also focus on helping Los Angeles recover from the recent wildfires, with a special tribute to the brave first responders and the city’s strength.

Trevor Noah will host the event, which will air live from the Crypto.com Arena on CBS and be watched online through Paramount+.

Women Dominate the Nominations

This year’s nominations were announced in November 2024, and women have taken center stage in the major categories.

Beyoncé leads the nominations with an incredible 11 nominations for her album Cowboy Carter.

Following her are Charli XCX with 8 nominations for Brat, Billie Eilish with 7 for Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Taylor Swift with 6 for The Tortured Poets Department.

Rising stars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan also made waves with six nominations each.

While the wildfires earlier this year disrupted Los Angeles, the Recording Academy has confirmed that the show will continue.

This year’s Grammys will honor the bravery of first responders and raise money for wildfire relief.

The Recording Academy has already donated $1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort and distributed $2 million in emergency aid.

In a letter to the music community, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board Chair Tammy Hurt wrote, “In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

Trevor Noah Returns as Host

Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fifth year in a row.

As he’s known for his quick wit and charm, Trevor has become a favorite for the role, and he’s set to guide viewers through an exciting night of awards and performances.

The show will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

No performers or presenters have been officially announced yet, but fans eagerly hope to see performances by top nominees like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.

Honoring Lifetime Achievements

Before the main event, the Recording Academy will host a special ceremony on Saturday, February 1, to present the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

This year’s honorees include legendary artists like Frankie Beverly, The Clash, Prince, Roxanne Shante, Frankie Valli, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Taj Mahal.

Trustees Awards will be given to Erroll Garner, Glyn Johns, and Tania León.

Dr. Leo Beranek will also be recognized with a Technical Grammy Award for his contributions to sound technology.

The Full List of Nominations

Here’s the full list of the major categories and nominees:

Album of the Year:

New Blue Sun by André 3000

Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé

Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Brat by Charli XCX

Djess Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift

Record of the Year:

“Now and Then” by The Beatles

“Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“360” by Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Song of the Year:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ’Em” by Beyoncé

Best New Artist:

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Bodyguard” by Beyoncé

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” by Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Short N’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

Eternal Sunshine by Ariana Grande

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift

Other highlights include Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ’Em in Best Country Song and Billie Eilish’s L’Amour De Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit) in Best Dance Pop Recording.

Looking Back at 2024

Evidently, last year’s Grammys were historic for women in music.

Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for Midnights, becoming the only artist to win the award four times.

Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie, while Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for her viral hit “Flowers.”

Victoria Monét, a rising star, was named Best New Artist.

Why You Should Watch the 2025 Grammy Awards

This year’s show is extra special because it’s helping the city of Los Angeles recover from wildfires, as it honors the brave first responders who’ve worked so hard to protect it.

Of course, it’s still the Grammys, so there’s always going to be big moments.

Beyoncé is leading the nominations with 11—can you believe that? Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX are right behind her, and they’ve all had an incredible year.

And hosting is Trevor Noah again! He’s back for the fifth time, and if you’ve seen him before, you know he’ll keep the energy high and the laughs coming.

So, why watch?

Well, you’ll see unforgettable performances, emotional speeches, and maybe even history being made.

Tune in on February 2, 2025, live on CBS or streaming on Paramount+. It will be a night to remember, and you’ll want to be part of it!