Dream Theater is back with their new album, Parasomnia.
We can expect more amazing music and emotional stories––since the band is exploring themes like sleep problems and personal struggles in this album.
With eight tracks and over 70 minutes of music, it looks like Parasomnia will deliver everything we love about Dream Theater and a whole lot more.
Dream Theater is ready to release its sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia, on February 7, 2025.
The album is extra special because it marks the return of their original drummer, Mike Portnoy, after a 16-year break.
Fans have been waiting for this reunion, and the band has delivered an emotional, powerful, and technically brilliant new collection of songs.
The title Parasomnia refers to sleep disorders like sleepwalking, night terrors, and sleep paralysis.
Mike Portnoy co-founded Dream Theater in 1985 and last played with the band on their 2009 album Black Clouds & Silver Linings.
When he left, fans weren’t sure if the original lineup would ever be back together.
Now, after 16 years, Portnoy has returned, and he brings new energy and great chemistry to the band, which you can clearly feel in Parasomnia.
Of course, the reunion has been exciting for the band. Keyboardist Jordan Rudess said Portnoy’s creative ideas and ability to see the big picture make the music even better.
Fans are just as excited, as Portnoy’s return brings back the classic Dream Theater sound they’ve always loved.
At 71 minutes, Parasomnia delivers eight tracks that embody progressive complexity with emotional depth.
Here’s the full tracklist:
The album was produced by guitarist John Petrucci and engineered by James “Jimmy T” Meslin.
Andy Sneap did the mixing, but it wasn’t his first rodeo with the band.
The sound is polished but still raw and emotional, and that’s just what fans expect from Dream Theater.
Hugh Syme, the artist behind many of the band’s past covers, created the artwork for Parasomnia.
The surreal images on the cover perfectly match the dreamlike and unsettling feel of the music.
One of the most talked-about songs on the album is “A Broken Man.”
It’s about a war veteran struggling with nightmares and the psychological scars of combat.
The band added real audio clips of veterans sharing their stories, which makes the song even more powerful.
It’s amazing how the music combines heavy riffs and tender moments––it’s as fitting as you can get for a topic this deep.
It starts with intense drumming from Portnoy and dramatic guitar work from Petrucci before slowing down for LaBrie’s emotional vocals.
The song’s changes match the ups and downs of the soldier’s journey, which is impactful, to say the least.
Dream Theater is releasing Parasomnia in several formats, so fans can choose what works best for them:
Pre-orders are already open on the band’s website.
Dream Theater will start its North American tour on February 7, 2025, the same day the album comes out.
They’ll play songs from Parasomnia and fan favorites from their earlier albums.
South America (December 2024)
North America (February–March 2025)
With Mike Portnoy back in the band, the group is complete again, bringing everything fans love: amazing talent, powerful emotions, and unforgettable stories.
The energy, creativity, and passion behind Parasomnia make it an album you’ll likely keep playing time and time again.
Mark February 7, 2025, on your calendar because you won’t want to miss this.
Parasomnia will take you on a journey that only Dream Theater can deliver.
So, you can’t let this moment pass you by; this could well be the best Dream Theater album, and it’s definitely looking that way.
