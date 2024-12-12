Dream Theater is back with their new album, Parasomnia.

We can expect more amazing music and emotional stories––since the band is exploring themes like sleep problems and personal struggles in this album.

With eight tracks and over 70 minutes of music, it looks like Parasomnia will deliver everything we love about Dream Theater and a whole lot more.

Dream Theater’s Parasomnia

The album is extra special because it marks the return of their original drummer, Mike Portnoy, after a 16-year break.

Fans have been waiting for this reunion, and the band has delivered an emotional, powerful, and technically brilliant new collection of songs.

The title Parasomnia refers to sleep disorders like sleepwalking, night terrors, and sleep paralysis.

The Return of Mike Portnoy

Mike Portnoy co-founded Dream Theater in 1985 and last played with the band on their 2009 album Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

When he left, fans weren’t sure if the original lineup would ever be back together.

Now, after 16 years, Portnoy has returned, and he brings new energy and great chemistry to the band, which you can clearly feel in Parasomnia.

Of course, the reunion has been exciting for the band. Keyboardist Jordan Rudess said Portnoy’s creative ideas and ability to see the big picture make the music even better.

Fans are just as excited, as Portnoy’s return brings back the classic Dream Theater sound they’ve always loved.

Tracklist and Album Highlights

At 71 minutes, Parasomnia delivers eight tracks that embody progressive complexity with emotional depth.

Here’s the full tracklist:

In The Arms Of Morpheus (5:22): The album starts with this dreamlike song. And its beautiful melodies and heavy riffs pull you into the story.

Night Terror (9:55): This track captures the chaos and fear of sleep paralysis. It's nearly 10 minutes long and full of energy and emotion.

A Broken Man (8:30): One of the standout songs, this one tells the story of a war veteran haunted by nightmares and insomnia. And it includes real audio clips from veterans talking about their experiences.

Dead Asleep (11:06): This is the longest song on the album and explores sleepwalking and escaping reality.

Midnight Messiah (7:58): A fast-paced track about restlessness and self-discovery during sleepless nights.

Are We Dreaming? (1:28): A short, haunting interlude that sets the tone for the second half of the album.

Bend The Clock (7:24): A song about the strange way time feels in dreams, with creative rhythms and powerful solos.

The Shadow Man Incident (19:32): The album ends with this nearly 20-minute masterpiece, which ties together all the themes in the best way possible.

Production and Artwork

The album was produced by guitarist John Petrucci and engineered by James “Jimmy T” Meslin.

Andy Sneap did the mixing, but it wasn’t his first rodeo with the band.

The sound is polished but still raw and emotional, and that’s just what fans expect from Dream Theater.

Hugh Syme, the artist behind many of the band’s past covers, created the artwork for Parasomnia.

The surreal images on the cover perfectly match the dreamlike and unsettling feel of the music.

“A Broken Man”: A Powerful Story

One of the most talked-about songs on the album is “A Broken Man.”

It’s about a war veteran struggling with nightmares and the psychological scars of combat.

The band added real audio clips of veterans sharing their stories, which makes the song even more powerful.

It’s amazing how the music combines heavy riffs and tender moments––it’s as fitting as you can get for a topic this deep.

It starts with intense drumming from Portnoy and dramatic guitar work from Petrucci before slowing down for LaBrie’s emotional vocals.

The song’s changes match the ups and downs of the soldier’s journey, which is impactful, to say the least.

How to Get the Album

Dream Theater is releasing Parasomnia in several formats, so fans can choose what works best for them:

Deluxe 2-CD/Blu-Ray Box Set : Includes instrumentals, a Dolby Atmos 5.1 mix, hi-res stereo mixes, animated videos, and a 68-page booklet.

: Includes instrumentals, a Dolby Atmos 5.1 mix, hi-res stereo mixes, animated videos, and a 68-page booklet. Gatefold Double-LP Vinyl : Available in different colors for collectors.

: Available in different colors for collectors. Standalone CD Digipak: A simpler option for those who just want the music.

Pre-orders are already open on the band’s website.

Tour Details: See Them Live

Dream Theater will start its North American tour on February 7, 2025, the same day the album comes out.

They’ll play songs from Parasomnia and fan favorites from their earlier albums.

Full Tour Dates:

South America (December 2024)

December 13: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vivo Rio

December 15: São Paulo, Brazil – Vibra

December 16: Curitiba, Brazil – Live Curitiba

December 17: Porto Alegre, Brazil – Araújo Vianna

December 19: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

December 21: Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena (Sold Out)

December 22: Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

North America (February–March 2025)

February 7: Philadelphia, PA – The Met

February 8: Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center

February 10: Nashville, TN – Opry House

February 11: Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

February 12: Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Café

February 14: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

February 15: Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

February 16: San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

February 18: Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Center

February 19: Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

February 21: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea

February 22: Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

February 24: San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

February 25: Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center

February 27: Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

February 28: Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

March 2: Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

March 4: Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

March 6: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

March 8: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

March 9: Cleveland, OH – MGM Northfield Park

March 11: Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 12: Montreal, QC – Place des Arts

March 14: Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theater

March 15: Boston, MA – Boch Center

March 17: Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

March 18: Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theater

March 19: Cincinnati, OH – Brady Music Center

March 21: Washington, DC – The Anthem

March 22: New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Why You Should Be Excited

With Mike Portnoy back in the band, the group is complete again, bringing everything fans love: amazing talent, powerful emotions, and unforgettable stories.

The energy, creativity, and passion behind Parasomnia make it an album you’ll likely keep playing time and time again.

Mark February 7, 2025, on your calendar because you won’t want to miss this.

Parasomnia will take you on a journey that only Dream Theater can deliver.

So, you can’t let this moment pass you by; this could well be the best Dream Theater album, and it’s definitely looking that way.