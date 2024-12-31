2024 was an incredible year for games.

Even though there weren’t as many big releases as last year, the ones we got were seriously good.

Last year we were catching up on delayed games, but 2024 showed us that developers still had a lot of new tricks up their sleeves.

Instead of playing it safe, they brought us some of the most creative and fun games we’ve seen in a long time.

One of the best things about this year was how many different kinds of games came out.

Some gave us all the nostalgic feels and brought back old-school styles with a fresh spin.

Others pushed the limits of what games can do with insane graphics and gameplay that felt next-level.

But what made this year extra special was how smaller indie games stepped up.

It was like these games came out of nowhere and blew us away with their creativity and heart.

Now, let’s break it down and look at the 20 best video games of 2024 that made this year unforgettable.

1. Animal Well

Made by: Billy Basso

Where to play: Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Animal Well isn’t your typical Metroidvania game.

Instead of the usual “find this item to open that door” gameplay, you explore, solve puzzles, and find cool hidden stuff.

The game’s pixel art looks amazing, and the lighting effects make the whole thing feel alive.

This game is so special because of how mysterious it is.

The items you find can do all kinds of things, but the game doesn’t tell you much about them.

You have to figure out what they’re for by experimenting and trying things out.

Some puzzles are so tricky you might need to look up hints online, but that just adds to the fun.

It’s the kind of game that makes you stop and think, “What if I try this?”

So, you won’t regret this title if you love exploring and discovering secrets.

2. Astro Bot

Made by: Team Asobi

Where to play: PS5

Astro Bot is a 3D platformer that’s pure joy.

The game is packed with creativity and fun mechanics, and it makes the most of the PS5’s hardware.

The DualSense controller lets you feel every little move Astro makes, from punches to jumps.

The game is about 15 hours long and filled with over 300 little robot collectibles.

The robots are modeled after characters from some of PlayStation’s most famous games, like Resident Evil and The Last of Us.

It’s like a love letter to PlayStation fans.

And even if you don’t catch all the Easter eggs, Astro Bot is still a blast.

It’s one of those games that’s hard to put down because it’s so fun to play.

3. Balatro

Made by: LocalThunk

Where to play: Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch, MacOS, iOS, Android

Balatro takes video poker and gives it a roguelike twist.

You build hands to score points, but the game throws in jokers and modifiers that totally change how you play.

Between rounds, you can buy special cards to boost your deck, and there are tons of strategies to try.

There are millions of combinations, so every run feels different.

And the game also has a Challenge Mode that’s no joke.

You could be playing for hours, and it’ll keep you on your toes.

So, if you like card games or roguelikes, Balatro is a game you have to try.

4. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Made by: From Software

Where to play: Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series

If you thought Elden Ring couldn’t get any better, wait until you play Shadow of the Eritrea.

This massive DLC feels like a full game on its own.

It adds a vast new area to explore, with legacy dungeons, new weapons, and some of the most challenging bosses yet.

The expansion maintains the same feel as the base game but adds new mechanics to keep things fresh.

Sure, the difficulty is cranked up even higher, but beating those tough fights makes it so rewarding.

5. The Crimson Diamond

Made by: Julia Minamata

Where to play: Windows, Mac

If you’re into retro games, The Crimson Diamond is a gem.

It looks like something from the 1980s, with old-school EGA graphics and a classic text-parser interface.

The game takes place in a small town in Ontario, Canada, and you play as a mineralogist, solving a cozy little mystery.

The art, music, and writing make it feel similar to early PC games, so the nostalgia hits you hard with this title.

But don’t let the retro vibes fool you—this game is packed with modern touches.

There are mouse controls and hints to make things smoother, so you’ll have no trouble diving in, even if you’ve never played a text-parser game before.

6. Frostpunk 2

Made by: 11 bit studios

Where to play: Windows, Mac (console versions coming in 2025)

In Frostpunk 2, you have to make some seriously tough decisions.

The first game asked if you could keep your people alive during a never-ending winter.

But this sequel goes a step further by asking how you’ll hold society together now that the worst is over.

You’ll deal with factions like scientists, mystics, and hardliners, each with their own demands.

Do you side with one group or try to keep everyone happy?

Either way, it’s not easy.

The game looks better than ever, and its improved interface makes managing your city less stressful.

If you haven’t played the first Frostpunk, start there.

And once you’re ready, Frostpunk 2 is an incredible follow-up.

7. Helldivers 2

Made by: Arrowhead Game Studios

Where to play: Windows, PS5

Helldivers 2 is pure chaos, and that’s what makes it so fun.

You team up with friends to take down alien bugs and robots in fast-paced missions.

It’s about working together, but the game’s friendly fire mechanic means you’ll accidentally (or maybe on purpose) blast your teammates more often than not.

The game is a mix of serious action and goofy fun.

Blowing stuff up never gets old, and the missions are just the right length for quick play sessions.

If you’re looking for a multiplayer game that doesn’t take itself too seriously, this is it.

8. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Made by: MachineGames

Where to play: Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

If you’ve ever dreamed of being Indiana Jones, this game is as close as it gets.

The Great Circle is packed with treasure hunts, Nazi punching, and clever puzzles that make you feel like you’re in the middle of a blockbuster movie.

And it has to be said that the voice acting is spot-on, with Troy Baker channeling Harrison Ford perfectly.

From ancient ruins to hidden catacombs, you can get lost in these visually appealing environments in the best way possible.

And when it comes to combat, you use whatever’s around you, whether it’s a wrench or a plunger.

This fun, lighthearted adventure is perfect for movie fans—or anyone who loves a good action game, for that matter.

9. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Made by: Nintendo

Where to play: Switch

For the first time ever, Zelda gets to be the hero of her own game.

Echoes of Wisdom is a top-down adventure that mixes classic Zelda puzzles with a new mechanic called the “echo” ability.

With this power, Zelda can copy objects and enemies to solve puzzles in creative ways.

Stuck on the other side of a gap?

Use the echo ability to stack up items and make your own bridge.

The game feels like a throwback to older Zelda titles but with enough new ideas to keep it fresh.

And it’s a must-play for fans of the series and newcomers.

10. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Made by: Simogo

Where to play: Windows, PS4/5, Switch

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is one of the most mysterious and mind-bending games of 2024.

From the moment you start, it throws you into a surreal, black-and-white world that feels dreamlike yet unsettling.

The game is about interpreting the puzzles, as each room, object, and sound hides clues, and it’s up to you to piece everything together.

Warning: The puzzles are no walk in the park, at least a lot of them aren’t.

Some are as simple as flipping switches or moving tiles, but others require serious out-of-the-box thinking.

You’ll decipher codes, observe the tiniest environmental details, and even take notes as you progress.

The visual style is striking, with its stark black-and-white palette punctuated by red flashes guiding your attention.

Combined with its haunting soundtrack, the game creates an atmosphere that keeps you glued to the screen.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is a must-play for anyone who loves a deep, atmospheric puzzle experience that makes you think—and think hard.

11. Parking Garage Rally Circuit

Made by: Walaber Entertainment

Where to play: Windows

If you miss the days of arcade-style racing games like Ridge Racer or Crazy Taxi, Parking Garage Rally Circuit will hit you right in the nostalgia.

The concept is simple: you’re racing through multi-level parking garages, drifting around tight corners and dodging obstacles.

But the execution is where the magic happens.

The game’s controls are incredibly smooth, so it’s easy to pull off satisfying drifts and tight maneuvers.

Each garage is packed with tricky turns, narrow ramps, and the occasional abandoned car.

The short lap times mean you’re always just a minute or two away from trying to beat your best score.

To add to the retro vibe, the game features graphics that look like they came straight out of the Dreamcast era.

There’s also an online leaderboard system that keeps you coming back to shave milliseconds off your times and climb the ranks.

Parking Garage Rally Circuit is pure, fast-paced fun.

It’s a reminder of how great arcade racers can be when they focus on tight gameplay and over-the-top thrills.

12. Tactical Breach Wizards

Made by: Suspicious Developments

Where to play: Windows

Take a turn-based tactics game, throw in a bunch of wizards armed with futuristic weapons, and you’ve got Tactical Breach Wizards.

It’s as quirky and fun as it sounds, blending serious strategy with a sense of humor.

The gameplay revolves around tactical battles on hex-based maps.

Each wizard has unique skills, from tossing enemies out of windows with telekinesis to sealing doors with magic barriers.

One of the best things about the game is that it encourages creativity. It lets you chain moves together in clever ways to outsmart your enemies.

But it’s not all spells and lasers—there’s a great story, too.

The characters are funny, sarcastic, and surprisingly relatable for a group of militarized mages.

13. Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Made by: Digital Eclipse

Where to play: Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story celebrates one of gaming’s most eccentric pioneers.

Jeff Minter is known for creating psychedelic, trippy games like Tempest 2000, and this playable museum explores his career in depth.

The collection features his classic games, from early hits to lesser-known projects.

But what makes this more than just a retro compilation is the added context.

There are interviews with Minter himself, behind-the-scenes stories, and even scanned copies of newsletters he sent to fans back in the day.

While some of the games may feel a bit dated, they’re still fun to mess around with, especially if you’re into old-school arcade gameplay.

Plus, the history lesson woven throughout the experience makes you appreciate how much Minter pushed the boundaries of game design.

14. Halls of Torment

Made by: Chasing Carrots

Where to play: Windows, Linux, iOS, Android

Halls of Torment is like Diablo meets Vampire Survivors.

It’s an isometric action game where you take on waves of enemies, leveling up and grabbing loot as you go.

But the catch is the enemies come at you in ridiculous numbers—think thousands at a time.

So, as you can expect, the gameplay is fast and intense.

Your character attacks automatically, so your main job is to dodge through the swarms of enemies and pick the right upgrades as you level up.

Each run feels unique thanks to various classes and abilities, from ranged archers to tanky knights.

The game’s retro art style is a nod to classic PC games, but don’t let the simple visuals fool you.

Halls of Torment is packed with depth and strategy, especially when choosing upgrades that synergize well with your playstyle.

If you’re looking for a game that’s easy to pick up but hard to put down, Halls of Torment delivers nonstop action and addictive gameplay.

15. Pepper Grinder

Made by: Ahr Ech

Where to play: Windows, MacOS, Linux, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch

Pepper Grinder takes platforming to a whole new level—literally.

Instead of running and jumping, your character uses a giant drill to burrow through soft ground, creating paths and launching herself into the air.

The movement is so smooth and satisfying that you’ll find yourself replaying levels just for the fun of it.

The game’s levels are designed to make you feel like a speedrunner, chaining together perfect moves as you drill through the dirt and leap over obstacles.

It’s about momentum, and when you nail a section, it feels satisfying in every way.

While the game isn’t super long, it packs much into its runtime.

There are hidden collectibles, time trials to master, and creative-level designs that captivate you.

Pepper Grinder is a perfect example of how a simple idea—digging with a drill—can turn into a game that’s pure fun from start to finish.

It’s one of those games you’ll wish lasted just a little bit longer, but every moment is a blast.

16. Metal Slug Tactics

Made by: Leikir Studio

Where to play: Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch

If you grew up loving the chaotic, over-the-top action of Metal Slug, you’re in for a treat with Metal Slug Tactics.

It takes everything you loved about the classic arcade series—crazy explosions, colorful visuals, and quirky characters—and gives it a turn-based strategy twist.

Instead of running and gunning, you’ll plan your moves on a grid, positioning your team to take down enemies while dodging attacks.

Each character has unique skills, and you’ll need to think carefully about using them together to pull off cool combos.

The art style is as fun as the original games, with vibrant animations and nostalgic Metal Slug vibes.

It’s fast-paced for a strategy game and easy to pick up, even if you’re not a hardcore tactics fan.

You could say it’s like chess but with tanks, grenades, and many explosions.

17. Rise of the Golden Idol

Made by: Color Gray Games

Where to play: Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch

Rise of the Golden Idol is a dream come true for anyone who loves solving mysteries.

It’s a follow-up to The Case of the Golden Idol, and it takes everything great about the first game and makes it even better.

The game drops you into the 20th century, where you’re investigating a series of bizarre murders linked to a mysterious golden idol.

Each chapter is like a crime scene frozen in time.

You’ll need to explore every little detail—like a suspicious note, a hidden weapon, or even the expressions on people’s faces—to figure out what happened.

The coolest new feature is the time-lapse mechanic, which lets you see how events unfold over time.

It makes the puzzles even deeper and more satisfying to solve.

The story is gripping, the puzzles are challenging, and you’ll feel like a true detective by the end.

If you’re into games that make you think, this one’s a must-play.

18. Sixty Four

Made by: Oleg Danilov

Where to play: Windows, Mac

Sixty-Four is a game that sneaks up on you.

At first, it looks super simple—it’s a resource-management game with old-school graphics where you build machines to extract resources.

But the more you play, the more you realize how deep and addictive it is.

Your job is to figure out how to connect machines in the most efficient way possible.

As you get better, the game throws new challenges at you and forces you to rethink your entire strategy.

And this mysterious storyline running in the background keeps you wondering why you’re building all this stuff in the first place.

It’s got that satisfying “just one more turn” vibe that makes hours disappear.

So, if you’re into games like Factorio or Satisfactory, you’ll love it.

Plus, the retro graphics give it a unique charm that’s hard to resist.

19. UFO 50

Made by: Mossmouth

Where to play: Windows

UFO 50 is like finding a treasure chest full of old-school video games.

It’s a collection of 50 mini-games, each designed to feel like it came straight out of the ‘80s or ‘90s.

And they’re all brand new, made to look and feel like classics from a forgotten era.

The collection covers just about every genre—platformers, shooters, puzzles, RPGs, and even a few weird ones that are hard to describe.

Some of the games are short and sweet, while others are deep enough to keep you playing for hours.

But the best part is how creative they are.

Each game feels unique, with fun twists that make them stand out.

It’s like stepping into an alternate timeline where these games really existed.

20. Satisfactory

Made by: Coffee Stain Studios

Where to play: Windows

After years of being in early access, Satisfactory is finally finished, and it’s everything fans were hoping for.

It’s a factory-building game where you’re dropped onto an alien planet and told to build the most efficient industrial system you can.

You start small, setting up conveyor belts and miners, but before long, you’re building massive, multi-level factories that look like something out of a sci-fi movie.

The game gives you so much freedom to experiment and optimize your setups that it’s hard to stop tweaking and improving things.

And exploration is a big part of the fun, too.

The planet is huge and full of weird creatures, stunning landscapes, and valuable resources.

Even though the game is all about working for a mega-corporation, it has a tongue-in-cheek humor that keeps things light.

If you love sandbox games or enjoy creating cool stuff, Satisfactory lives up to its name.

It’s ridiculously satisfying and one of the best games of the year.

Play These Games Before 2025 Brings Even More Fun

If there are games on this list you haven’t played yet, now is the perfect time to check them out.

These top video games of 2024 made for an amazing year for gamers, with everything from epic adventures to creative indie hits keeping us glued to our screens.

Games like Rise of the Golden Idol, Pepper Grinder, and Helldivers 2 delivered unforgettable experiences that you really don’t want to miss.

But don’t wait too long!

2025 is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to bring even more awesome games.

If you put these off for too long, your list of games to play might start getting out of control.

So, grab your controller or keyboard and jump into these amazing games now.

You’ll be glad you did—and you’ll be ready for the next big wave of games coming in 2025!