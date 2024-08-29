Vessel of Hatred is on its way, and it’s bringing a ton of new content to keep you hooked, with new features, a fresh class, and a whole new region to explore.

So, let’s jump in and check out what’s in store!

Key Takeaways Diablo 4's first big expansion, Vessel of Hatred, will be released on October 8, 2024, and it will introduce new features like a fresh class and a new region.

Meet the Spiritborn, a flexible martial arts class with animal guardians that brings a new way to play.

You can recruit and customize companions for added strategy and support in battles.

What’s New in Vessel of Hatred?

Blizzard is raising the stakes with this expansion, and it’s packed with new surprises and experiences that are bound to shake things up.

Here’s a peek at what’s in store:

The Spiritborn Class – Master the Power of Animal Guardians

One of the biggest highlights of the Vessel of Hatred expansion is the new Spiritborn class. And as it combines martial arts with spiritual powers, it’s super versatile.

You’ll get to use new weapons like glaives and quarterstaffs while summoning powerful animal guardians to aid you in battle.

Plus, each Spiritborn skill is linked to one of four animal guardians, each with its perks:

Eagle: Boosts your movement speed and enhances your ranged attacks.

Gorilla: Increases your defense and melee skills.

Jaguar: Speeds up your attacks and improves mobility.

Centipede: Grants life-stealing abilities and poisons enemies.

These guardians open up many options, letting you mix and match skills, making the Spiritborn easily the most customizable class in the game.

Explore Nahantu – The New Jungle Region

The expansion also brings you to Nahantu, a dense and dangerous jungle region central to the story in Vessel of Hatred.

In Nahantu, you’ll go up against both new and familiar enemies. The thick jungle, with its ancient temples and hostile tribes, will push your skills to the limit.

Nahantu’s deep ties to the Prime Evils, especially Mephisto—the main villain of this expansion—caused trouble in Sanctuary for a long time, and this expansion will bring you face-to-face with his dark powers.

Mercenaries – Your New Battle Buddies

Another exciting feature in Vessel of Hatred is the introduction of Mercenaries—you can bring them into battle to give you extra support and firepower.

When the Diablo expansion drops, you’ll have four mercenaries to pick from:

Raheir the Shieldbearer: A tanky companion who can take a lot of damage.

Varyana the Berserk Crone: A mighty warrior with high attack damage.

Aldkin the Cursed Child: A mysterious figure with curses and debuffs.

Subo the Drunken Archer: A ranged attacker with unpredictable but strong attacks.

These mercenaries are more than simple companions—you get to customize their skills to match your playstyle, which adds a whole new layer of strategy to your gameplay.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Release Date – When and Where Can You Play?

Mark your calendars for October 8, 2024—when Vessel of Hatred officially drops. And you can grab it on both Steam and Battle.net for PC.

Even though Microsoft now owns Blizzard, this expansion won’t be part of the Game Pass, so you’ll need to buy it separately.

If you’re new to Diablo 4 or haven’t grabbed the base game yet, there’s a Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred bundle that includes the original game and the expansion, so you’ll have everything you need to dive in.

What’s Next After Vessel of Hatred?

Looking ahead, Blizzard has hinted at even more expansions after Vessel of Hatred.

Diablo 4’s general manager, Rod Fergusson, mentioned that the team is already working on the next expansion, which might come out in 2026.

So, players can look forward to regular updates and fresh content for years to come.

Don’t Miss the Vessel of Hatred Release on October 8th!

Now that you’ve got the scoop on everything coming with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, it’s time to gear up for the action.

Mark October 8, 2024, on your calendar, and make sure your gear is ready. If you haven’t jumped into Diablo 4 yet, there’s never been a better time to join the adventure.

Grab the game, prepare your character, and get ready to face Mephisto and whatever else the expansion throws your way.

Join the fight and be part of the Diablo 4 community as we take on the Vessel of Hatred together.

See you in Sanctuary!