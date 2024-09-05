Slitterhead is an upcoming horror game from Bokeh Game Studios, led by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama.

Announced in 2021, it grabbed attention with its creepy, parasite-infected world and action, magic, and horror elements.

You’ll be happy to know that the game will officially release on November 8, 2024, on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Let’s review everything we know so far, from the gameplay to how it compares to other horror games released around the same time.

Keiichiro Toyama, the same person behind Silent Hill, created it. It takes players into a creepy city full of monsters.

The game has some interesting features, like possession mechanics and the ability to control a dog.

Slitterhead Release Date

A leaked trailer accidentally revealed Slitterhead‘s November 8, 2024 release date.

Although the video was quickly pulled down, it was enough to confirm that the game will be available on all major platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

However, releasing just after Halloween means it’ll be competing with many other horror games. So, this timing could make it a little tricky for Slitterhead to stand out.

Slitterhead Gameplay

What makes Slitterhead unique is its creepy, body-horror-style monsters and fast-paced action.

The game is set in a city (Kowlong) that feels like a dark version of Tokyo. In this city, parasites take over people, turning them into terrifying creatures.

And, as classic Japanese horror movies inspire it, you can expect lots of unsettling visuals.

In the game, you’ll fight these infected monsters using a combination of weapons like swords and shotguns, mixed with some magical abilities.

Recently leaked footage reveals the player using red energy magic and sharp claws to attack enemies.

Among the horrors showcased, one monster—a massive, tentacled creature—stands out as just one of many scary threats you’ll face.

Possession Mechanics: Take Control of Humans and Animals

One of the coolest features of Slitterhead is the ability to possess and control both humans and animals, including a dog!

Showcased at PAX West, this gameplay feature allows players to jump between controlling different characters mid-battle.

Interestingly, switching between human characters and animals offers creative ways to navigate the world and handle enemies.

What’s great is that this possession mechanic opens up new ways to solve puzzles, explore the city, and defeat enemies.

Indeed, it’s a fun twist that adds depth to the usual horror game formula, letting you use your environment and different characters to your advantage.

The Story: A City Overrun by Parasites

Slitterhead takes place in a dark, decaying city where parasites infect the population and turn them into terrifying monsters.

As you explore the city, you’ll face all sorts of grotesque creatures, each one more disturbing than the last.

Japanese horror tradition heavily influences the game’s design, with unsettling body transformations and gruesome monsters.

Keiichiro Toyama’s influence is evident here, as he brings the same chilling atmosphere we saw in Silent Hill.

The music, composed by Akira Yamaoka (also from Silent Hill), adds to the creepy vibe, making the game feel even more unsettling as you navigate the terrifying streets of Kowlong.

How Slitterhead Fits in with Other 2024 Horror Games

Slitterhead is launching during a busy time for horror games, with big titles like Silent Hill 2 Remake, STALKER 2, and Until Dawn Remake all coming out around the same time.

So, the crowded schedule could make it harder for Slitterhead to stand out, especially since those games are from well-known franchises.

But Slitterhead has some unique things going for it. The body horror, possession mechanics, and Toyama’s reputation for making creepy, engaging horror games could help it carve out its place.

Plus, with the game coming out a month after Silent Hill 2 Remake, it might get just enough time to grab the attention of fans looking for more horror after Halloween.

Face Your Fears This November—Don’t Miss Slitterhead!

With Slitterhead launching on November 8, 2024, now is the best time to prepare. Given its unique gameplay, this game combines creepy body horror and exciting combat and lets you control different characters—even a dog!

If you love Keiichiro Toyama’s work or want a fresh, scary game, Slitterhead is set to deliver some serious chills and thrills.

Don’t miss out—pre-order Slitterhead today and be one of the first to explore the eerie city of Kowlong, fighting terrifying parasites and uncovering its hidden mysteries.

Mark the date and get ready for a frightful adventure!