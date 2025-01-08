You’ll be excited about the amazing new family movies this year!

There are fresh takes on old favorites, like Snow White and Lilo & Stitch, so you’ll love seeing these beloved stories come to life in new ways.

You’ll also meet brand-new characters, like Elio, a young boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s leader to aliens.

Big movie studios like Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, and Warner Bros. are making sure 2025 is packed with family-friendly films that everyone will love.

And we’ve done the hard part for you; this guide explores all the exciting family movies coming out this year.

You’ll learn about the stories, when they’re being released, and who’s behind these incredible films.

So mark your calendars and prepare for a year full of magical, funny, and inspiring movie adventures!

January 2025

The Colors Within

Release Date: January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025 Director: Naoko Yamada

Naoko Yamada Production Company: Science Saru

Science Saru Distributor: GKIDS

Totsuko is a teenage girl with synesthesia, a condition that causes her to see colors in sounds and emotions.

She feels out of place because of this and struggles to feel normal.

One day, she meets two new friends, Kimi and Rui, who help her see the beauty in her unique way of viewing the world.

They encourage her to express herself through art and music, helping her realize her differences make her special.

The movie uses bright and colorful visuals to show Totsuko’s feelings and how she learns to embrace who she really is.

Dog Man

Release Date: January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 Director: Peter Hastings

Peter Hastings Production Companies: DreamWorks Animation, Jellyfish Pictures

DreamWorks Animation, Jellyfish Pictures Distributor: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures Cast: Pete Davidson as Dog Man

Based on the popular Dog Man books by Dav Pilkey, this animated movie follows Officer Knight and his dog, Greg.

After an accident on the job, doctors save them by combining their bodies into one—a half-dog, half-human hero called Dog Man.

Dog Man is brave and loves to fight crime, but his dog instincts sometimes get him into trouble.

He must stop Petey the Cat’s evil plans while using his human smarts and dog instincts to be the hero his city needs.

February 2025

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 Director: Kang Hei Chul

Kang Hei Chul Production Companies: Studio Mir, Platige Image, Hivemind

Studio Mir, Platige Image, Hivemind Distributor: Netflix

Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, is hired to help a village by the sea where an unknown threat is attacking people.

Geralt discovers that humans and merpeople are at war, with both sides blaming each other.

As he searches for answers, Geralt finds himself caught in the middle of their fight.

Using his skills and clever thinking, he must stop the conflict before it destroys both worlds.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Release Date: February 28, 2025

February 28, 2025 Director: Pete Browngardt

Pete Browngardt Production Company: Warner Bros. Animation

Warner Bros. Animation Distributor: Ketchup Entertainment

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck accidentally become Earth’s last hope when aliens plan to destroy the planet.

Porky is nervous, and Daffy is overconfident, which leads to many funny and chaotic moments.

Together, they must figure out how to stop the aliens using their quirky ideas and lots of luck.

It’s a new kids’ movie full of humor, wild adventures, and classic Looney Tunes fun that the whole family will enjoy.

You have to love a Looney Tunes flick, even if you’re an adult.

March 2025

Night of the Zoopocalypse

Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Directors: Ricardo Curtis, Rodrigo Perez-Castro

Ricardo Curtis, Rodrigo Perez-Castro Production Companies: Copperheart Entertainment, House of Cool, Atelier Animation, Mac Guff

Copperheart Entertainment, House of Cool, Atelier Animation, Mac Guff Distributor: Viva Pictures

A meteor crashes into a city zoo, spreading a strange virus that turns animals into zombies.

A brave mountain lion and a smart wolf team up with other surviving animals to stop the virus from spreading further.

They face scary zombie animals, tricky traps, and tough decisions as they fight to save their zoo and their city.

You can expect a whole lot of action, teamwork, and moments that show the power of working together, even when things seem hopeless.

Snow White

Release Date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 Director: Marc Webb

Marc Webb Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

Walt Disney Pictures Distributor: Disney

This live-action retelling of Disney’s 1937 classic follows Snow White, a kind and courageous young woman, as she escapes the wrath of her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Played by Rachel Zegler, Snow White finds refuge with seven dwarves in the forest while the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot) uses her dark powers to track her down.

The movie promises breathtaking visuals, heartfelt musical moments, and a fresh take on the beloved fairy tale.

April 2025

A Minecraft Movie

Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Director: Peter Sollett

Peter Sollett Production Company: Mojang Studios

Mojang Studios Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

As new kids’ movies go, this live-action movie brings the world of Minecraft to life, so you know the little ones are bound to love it.

Steve, played by Jack Black, is an ordinary guy who loves building and exploring.

Steve must become a hero when a dangerous Ender Dragon threatens his village.

He teams up with Garrett, an adventurer played by Jason Momoa, and together, they journey through the blocky Minecraft world.

Along the way, they face tricky puzzles, battle monsters, and learn to work together.

The King of Kings

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 Director: Seong-ho Jang

Seong-ho Jang Production Company: Mofac Animation

Mofac Animation Distributor: Angel Studios

This animated movie tells the story of Jesus Christ, from his birth in Bethlehem to his teachings, miracles, and sacrifice.

Inspired by Charles Dickens’s The Life of Our Lord, the film shows Jesus’ kindness, courage, and love for others.

It’s told in a simple, heartfelt way that helps people of all ages understand his life and message.

The Amateur

Release Date: April 11, 2025

April 11, 2025 Director: James Hawes

James Hawes Production Company: 20th Century Studios

This thriller is about a CIA code expert, played by Rami Malek, who loses his wife in a terrorist attack.

When the CIA doesn’t act, he decides to take matters into his own hands.

With no training, he learns new skills and risks everything to track down the people responsible.

This movie is full of suspense and action but may not be suitable for young children due to its intense story.

Sneaks

Release Date: April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 Director: Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards Production Companies: Lengi Studios, Cinema Gypsy Productions, House of Cool, GFM Animation

Lengi Studios, Cinema Gypsy Productions, House of Cool, GFM Animation Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment

Ty, a cool sneaker, separates from his matching pair and sets off on an adventure to reunite with them.

Along the way, he makes friends with other lost shoes, like a fancy high heel, a tough work boot, and a funny flip-flop.

Together, they dodge trash trucks, navigate the busy streets of New York City, and outsmart a collector who wants to keep them apart forever.

May 2025

Lilo & Stitch

Release Date: May 23, 2025

May 23, 2025 Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp

Dean Fleischer-Camp Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

Walt Disney Pictures Distributor: Disney

Disney Cast: Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Zach Galifianakis as Pleakley, Billy Magnussen as Galactic Agent

This live-action remake of the beloved 2002 Disney animated movie tells the story of Lilo, a young girl living in Hawaii who adopts a strange creature she names Stitch.

At first, Lilo doesn’t know Stitch is an alien experiment designed to cause chaos.

As Lilo teaches Stitch about love and family, they form a deep bond.

However, Stitch’s creators and galactic officers are trying to capture him, leading to a fun, action-packed adventure.

The movie is about the importance of family, or ‘ohana, ‘ meaning no one gets left behind.

June 2025

Elio

Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 Directors: Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Pixar Animation Studios Distributor: Disney

Disney Cast: Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, Zoe Saldaña as Olga Solis (Elio’s mom)

Elio is an 11-year-old boy who loves space and using his imagination but feels like he doesn’t fit in.

One day, aliens accidentally beam him up to the Communiverse, a giant meeting place for alien leaders from all over the galaxy.

The aliens think Elio is Earth’s leader, and he must act accordingly to protect his planet.

Elio faces funny and exciting challenges, makes friends with strange aliens, and learns to believe in himself.

How to Train Your Dragon (Live-Action)

Release Date: June 13, 2025

June 13, 2025 Director: Dean DeBlois

Dean DeBlois Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation Distributor: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures Cast: Mason Thames as Hiccup

This live-action version tells the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who lives in a village where everyone hunts dragons.

Hiccup is different from the others and doesn’t want to fight.

One day, he meets a rare dragon, Toothless, and the two become friends.

Together, they show the village that humans and dragons don’t have to be enemies.

July 2025

Superman: Legacy

Release Date: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Production Company: DC Studios

DC Studios Cast: David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

This movie tells the story of a young Clark Kent as he begins his journey to becoming Superman.

Growing up in Smallville, Clark struggles to balance his superpowers and connection to his alien home planet, Krypton, with his life as a regular person raised by his human parents.

When he moves to Metropolis, he starts working as a reporter at the Daily Planet and meets Lois Lane.

As Clark tries to understand his role in the world, he faces challenges that test his courage and ability to protect the people he loves.

Untitled Smurfs Musical

Release Date: July 18, 2025

July 18, 2025 Directors: Chris Miller, Matt Landon

Chris Miller, Matt Landon Production Companies: Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies

Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies Distributor: Paramount Pictures

The Smurfs are back in this fun musical adventure!

The little blue characters live peacefully in their mushroom village until Gargamel, their old enemy, devises another evil plan to capture them.

The Smurfs must work together to stop him, all while singing new songs and having lots of laughs along the way.

With bright animation, catchy music, and the same humor fans love, this movie is a fun and colorful reboot of the Smurfs’ story.

August 2025

The Bad Guys 2

Release Date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 Director: Pierre Perifel

Pierre Perifel Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation Distributor: Universal Pictures

The Bad Guys are trying to live their new lives as heroes after their first big adventure.

But when a group of clever female criminals called the “Bad Girls” starts causing trouble, the Bad Guys get pulled back into action.

They must decide whether to return to their old ways or try to stop the Bad Girls from destroying the city.

This sequel, full of funny moments, exciting plans, and action-packed heists, brings back the fun and charm of the original movie.

September 2025

Light of the World

Release Date: September 5, 2025

September 5, 2025 Directors: Tom Bancroft, John J. Schafer

Tom Bancroft, John J. Schafer Production Company: Salvation Poem Project

This animated musical tells the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of John, one of his closest followers.

The movie shows key moments in Jesus’ life, including his miracles, teachings about love and kindness, and ultimate sacrifice.

With colorful animation and heartfelt songs, the movie brings this inspiring story to life in a way that’s easy for families and children to understand.

It’s a story about hope, faith, and how one man’s message changed the world.

October 2025

TRON: Ares

Release Date: October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025 Director: Joachim Rønning

Joachim Rønning Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures

Walt Disney Pictures Cast: Jared Leto as Ares

In this exciting sci-fi movie, Ares, a powerful computer program, escapes from the digital world into the real world.

Ares has a mission that could change the future of both humans and machines forever.

This is the first time humans come face-to-face with artificial intelligence in a way they never imagined.

As tension rises, both sides must figure out how to trust each other.

December 2025

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants

Release Date: December 19, 2025

December 19, 2025 Director: Derek Drymon

Derek Drymon Production Company: Nickelodeon Movies

Nickelodeon Movies Distributor: Paramount Pictures

In this hilarious new adventure, SpongeBob and his friends must stop the Flying Dutchman, a spooky ghost pirate, who is causing trouble in Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob teams up with Patrick, Sandy, and Squidward to solve puzzles, face silly challenges, and save their underwater home.

The movie is full of laughs, wild adventures, and surprises that fans of all ages will enjoy.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Release Date: December 19, 2025

December 19, 2025 Director: James Cameron

James Cameron Production Company: 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios Cast: Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

The third movie in the Avatar series continues the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they face new dangers on the planet Pandora.

This time, the Sully family must leave their home and explore new parts of Pandora to escape a growing threat.

Along their journey, they encounter incredible new creatures, make new allies, and learn more about the secrets of their world.

It’s a thrilling journey that fans of the series won’t want to miss.

Don't Miss These Must-Watch Family Films This Year

With an incredible lineup of films hitting theaters throughout the year, now is the perfect time to plan your movie calendar.

With an incredible lineup of films hitting theaters throughout the year, now is the perfect time to plan your movie calendar.

Make it a tradition to gather your loved ones and head to the theater to watch these exciting new releases.

Keep track of the dates so you can be the first to see movies like The Bad Guys 2 (August 1, 2025) and TRON: Ares (October 10, 2025).

Share these with friends and family, and prepare to experience a year filled with magic, humor, and heartwarming adventures.