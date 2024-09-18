You’ll be excited to know that the Pogues are back for another round of treasure hunting in Outer Banks Season 4, which debuts this October 2024.

With the excitement building up, here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming next for your favorite crew.

Get ready for new mysteries, old rivals, and epic adventures!

But first, a heads up: This overview includes spoilers from Season 3, so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up.

When is Outer Banks Season 4 Coming Out?

Good news! The OBX 4 release date is just around the corner.

Mark your calendars: Outer Banks Season 4 will be in two parts. Part 1 will launch on October 10, 2024, and Part 2 will follow on November 7, 2024.

Like popular Netflix series such as Stranger Things and The Crown, this release strategy will unfold the excitement in two installments.

OBX Season 4 Plot Overview

Season 3 wrapped up with the Pogues finding the legendary treasure of El Dorado, a huge win shadowed by the sad losses of Ward Cameron and Big John Routledge.

Fast-forward 18 months, and the Pogues are being hailed for their discovery, yet their adventures are far from finished. This time, they have a chance to chase after the treasure of the infamous pirate Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard.

Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, shared that this new quest feels like a fresh start for everyone. “This season isn’t about closing the book on the past but setting the stage for a new chapter,” she explained.

As we’ve heard from Madison, the upcoming storyline will explore the characters’ growth further, revealing more about their relationships and the challenges they face.

Outer Banks Cast: Returning and New Members

The original crew is back as we gear up for the Outer Banks Season 4 release date!

Chase Stokes returns as the adventurous John B, with Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, and Carlacia Grant as Cleo.

We’ll also see more of Austin North and Drew Starkey, who are back as Topper and Rafe, respectively.

Season 4 introduces some exciting new faces, too. David Jensen joins the adventure as Wes Genrette, a fresh treasure hunter we met at the close of Season 3.

J. Anthony Crane steps into the role of Chandler Groff, a man grappling with deep personal loss. From The Walking Dead, Pollyanna McIntosh emerges as Dalia, a charismatic yet formidable leader with a plan all her own.

Recognized from Dynasty, Brianna Brown will play Hollis Robinson, a former associate of Ward Cameron, who is now plotting a new venture with Rafe.

Rounding out the newcomers are Rigo Sanchez as Lightner, a mysterious character with a pirate’s edge, and Mia Challis as Ruthie, a wild spirit who finds herself closely tied to Topper.

Production and Filming Updates

Production for Season 4 saw some hiccups, as filming initially faced delays due to the writers’ and SAG strikes. However, things got back on track in November 2023.

The cast kicked off filming in Wilmington, North Carolina—a new backdrop for the show—and by late March 2024, they returned to the familiar grounds of Charleston, South Carolina.

In a chat in March, Chase Stokes shared that they were on the verge of wrapping up. True to his word, by June 2024, the cast celebrated the end of filming with an Instagram video that captured the moments of their final days on set.

OBX Season 4 Teasers and Trailers

Netflix kicked off the excitement for Outer Banks Season 4 with the release of the first teaser in August 2024.

The 45-second clip picks up right where Season 3 concluded, with John B. looking back at their victories and foreshadowing the challenges to come.

He shares, “We finally did it. We finally found the gold,” and then reflects, “That’s where the story should’ve ended. But really, it was just the beginning.”

Enticingly, the teaser hints at the upcoming adventure as the Pogues gear up for their next high-stakes quest involving Blackbeard’s treasure.

Future of Outer Banks Season 4

While Netflix has not confirmed whether Season 4 will be the final season, showrunners Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke have discussed extending the series beyond the initially planned four or five seasons.

Josh Pate mentioned they have a clear vision for the series finale but are open to exploring more if the story demands it. Evidently, the team is focused on delivering a satisfying conclusion while leaving room for potential future seasons.

As the Pogues prepare for their next big adventure, fans can expect a blend of new mysteries, character development, and thrilling escapades.

Make sure to catch up on the first three seasons before diving into the new episodes this October!

P.S. Did you catch the hit show Baby Reindeer? If so, why not check out our article on the true story behind it?