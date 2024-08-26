Remember the first time you watched Smile? The creepy feeling you got, the chills running down your spine as you watched Dr. Rose Cotter try to escape that terrifying smile? Yeah, that one.

Maybe you’re like a lot of us and still get a little freaked out when you think about it. Or maybe you just miss the intense thrill of the original film. Well, guess what? The Smile Entity isn’t done with us yet, and it’s coming back for round two.

So, let’s find out about everything we know so far—who’s in it, what’s it about, and when you can catch it.

Trust me, you’ll want to be ready when the Smile Entity returns to haunt us again.

Smile 2 Release Date and What to Expect

Paramount has announced that Smile 2 will be released on October 18, 2024, just in time for Halloween.

Following the success of the first film, which was a surprise hit and earned over $200 million, the sequel aims to do even better.

And while we don’t know when it will be available to stream, it’s likely to show up on Paramount+ later.

The Cast: New Faces and a Returning Character

Smile 2 introduces a new main character, Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott.

Skye, a famous pop star, finds her life spiraling into a nightmare. In the aftermath of a close friend’s sudden death, she becomes the latest target of the Smile Entity.

After her friend’s passing, Skye is given the creepy curse, which pulls her into a terrifying series of events.

Interestingly, Kyle Gallner is back as Joel, the detective from the first movie, still trying to figure out the mystery of the Smile Entity.

Skye and Joel’s stories will likely cross paths, making for a tense and scary ride as they try to escape the curse.

We’re also seeing some new faces in the cast:

Lukas Gage: His role is still a mystery, but he might be the friend who passes the curse to Skye.

Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley: All are joining the cast with roles that haven’t been revealed yet.

The Plot: The Smile Curse Lives On

In Smile 2, the story continues with Joel, still haunted by what happened in the first movie, and introduces Skye Riley as the new victim of the Smile Entity.

The trailer hints at a scary journey for Skye, full of creepy moments as the entity tightens its grip on her.

Joel is still on a quest to uncover the truth about the curse, and it seems like his path will cross with Skye’s. But will they be able to escape the curse this time?

The first Smile movie left fans with a shocking ending, where Rose, the main character, couldn’t beat the curse.

This ending sets up Joel’s return in the sequel, but with a new main character, Smile 2, the story is ready to take new and exciting directions.

The Trailer: A Sneak Peek at the Scares

The first trailer for Smile 2 came out after its debut at 2024’s CinemaCon, and it’s already giving fans the creeps.

In the teaser, the focus is on Skye Riley, whose life turns upside down after her friend’s tragic death at one of her concerts.

After this tragic event, Skye receives the Smile curse, which leads to a series of spooky and terrifying incidents.

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives us a quick look at Joel, who’s still hunting for answers and perhaps some redemption after he couldn’t save Rose in the first movie.

As the suspense builds, it becomes clear that the entity is just as creepy and relentless as before.

Watch the full trailer below:

Ready for More Chills? Don’t Miss Smile 2!

If you’re a fan of spine-tingling horror movies, you won’t want to miss Smile 2.

With a new story, fresh faces, and the return of that creepy Smile Entity, this sequel is set to deliver all the scares you’re looking for.

Mark your calendars for October 18, 2024, and get ready to be freaked out all over again.

Grab your friends, hit the theater, and prepare for a night of pure terror—because the Smile Entity is back, and it’s not done with you yet!