North Carolina might be a fresh face in the online casino world, but it’s quickly becoming flooded with incredible games backed up by generous bonuses.

You can see it yourself in today’s guide, where we’ve ranked the best North Carolina online casinos. Slots of Vegas claimed the top spot – its strong mobile compatibility and fast payouts certainly helped our team of experts make that decision.

But it’s different strokes for different folks, so we’ve selected nine other fantastic sites to suit all tastes.

Let’s check them out.

Best North Carolina Online Casinos

Our list of the top NC online casinos covers all bases. Throughout this top 10, you’ll find the best collection of slots, the best welcome bonus, and the best crypto site. So, which one are you trying first?

Table of Contents

1. Slots of Vegas – Best North Carolina Online Casino Overall

Pros Exclusive RTG slots & video poker

$2,500 bonus with 10x rollover

Sensible and easy site layout

All non-live games support demo mode

Quick crypto payouts with Coindraw

Over 30 promo offers to choose from Cons Must deposit to see live games

Live chat is hard to navigate

As an all-rounder, the very best online casino in North Carolina is Slots of Vegas. It has the highest-quality slots and offers one of the best welcome bonuses you’ll find anywhere.

Casino Games:



5 / 5.0

At Slots of Vegas, all non-live casino games are powered by RealTime Gaming, a top provider known for its fantastic graphics, exciting themes, and high payouts. The slots and video poker options here are especially impressive.

Not sure which one to try first? You can try all RTG games for free in demo mode.

This North Carolina online casino also shines in live dealer games, having won an award for its top-notch selection. Just note that you’ll need to sign up to play them.

While a few sports betting markets would be a nice addition, it’s a minor detail in an otherwise strong gaming portfolio.

Bonuses & Promotions:



5 / 5.0

New to Slots of Vegas? You can claim a 250% match up to $2,500 plus an extra 50 free spins on your first qualifying payment. To activate it, you need to use the promo code WILD250.

This is one of the most generous welcome offers in North Carolina at the moment, and it’s even better with super low wagering requirements of just 10x.

There’s also an alternative 190% match up to a $1,900 welcome package, plus over two dozen bonuses including no-deposit offers.

Banking & Mobile App:



4.9 / 5.0

Slots of Vegas’ mobile compatibility is very good indeed. We were unable to find a single game that could not be played in a mobile browser, which is a big plus.

There are a handful of payment methods to make deposits with, including VISA, Mastercard, and Bitcoin. If you aim for the fastest withdrawals, it’s best to opt for Coindraw.

The minimum deposit for all options is set at $30 while the maximum differs from one method to another. For example, if you go for BTC, you’ll be able to deposit up to $100,000 all at once.

Overall Score:



4.95 / 5.0

It’s difficult to find many faults with Slots of Vegas, which is why it stands out as our top choice for real money online casinos in North Carolina.

2. Super Slots – Best North Carolina Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros Over 800 slot machines

$6,000 in deposit bonuses

More than 20 payment methods

24-hour crypto payouts

$1,500 roulette and blackjack tournaments Cons Some games missing on mobile

Could include more game filters

If you’re looking for North Carolina online slots, there’s no better place to be than Super Slots. The range of choice here is the best in the industry.

Casino Games:



4.9 / 5.0

With over 800 online slots, Super Slots offers an extensive collection that outpaces nearly every other casino in North Carolina, ensuring that you will never get bored.

The quality of these games is top-notch, thanks to renowned developers like Betsoft and Rival Gaming. Titles such as Amazing Buss, Wrath of Zeus, and Treasure of Minos highlight the impressive range and depth of their selection.

As you’d expect from one of the best North Carolina online casinos, the variety extends beyond just the number of games. We’re big fans of diverse themes and innovative features, including plenty of jackpots, free spins, bonus games, and unique reel setups.

Bonuses & Promotions:



4.9 / 5.0

If you thought Slots of Vegas had impressive cash offers, wait until you see the $6,000 up for grabs at Super Slots for new sign-ups.

This generous offer kicks off with a 250% deposit match up to $1,000 using the code SS250. Then, you can use the second code, SS100, to receive a 100% match up to $1,000 five times over. Not bad at all.

In addition to welcome bonuses, you can join weekly tournaments for online blackjack and roulette, each featuring a prize pool of $1,500.

Banking & Mobile App:



4.8 / 5.0

There are over 20 payment methods to choose from at Super Slots. The list is dominated by cryptocurrencies – which is great since most of your payouts will be processed instantly.

While there are many popular digital coins, you will also come across less-known ones like Avalanche and TRON.

The mobile site looks good, but you might notice a few of the games missing from it. Plus, we would like to see more filtering options for all casino games, so it’s easier to find what you’re looking for.

Overall Score:



4.9 / 5.0

There’s no doubt that the best place to play slots in North Carolina is Super Slots. Players here are truly going to be spoiled for choice not only for games but bonuses as well.

3. Lucky Red Casino – Best North Carolina Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros $4,000 welcome bonus

Extra $75 chip for crypto deposits

15 payment methods supported

Easy-to-use website

Features jackpot video poker games Cons Very minimalistic design

Live games not accessible until you make a deposit

There’s no better way to maximize your casino bankroll in North Carolina right now than to take advantage of Lucky Red’s generous welcome bonus.

Casino Games:



4.7 / 5.0

There are around 200 casino games to play at Lucky Red. While a few more titles would not have gone amiss, we were pleased to see that the portfolio is “all killer, no filler”.

There are tons of great slots from RealTime Gaming, for example, and you’ll find some neat live dealer action once you’ve signed into your account.

One of the most intriguing areas of the Lucky Red Casino game selection is the progressive jackpot video poker games. These aren’t particularly common at North Carolina online casinos, and they offer a great chance for poker fans to try something different.

Bonuses & Promotions:



5 / 5.0

The best welcome bonus in North Carolina is a 400% match up to $4,000 offer at Lucky Red Casino. If you choose to make your first payment with crypto, you’ll get an extra $75 casino chip thrown in on top. How sweet is that?

Just don’t forget to use the bonus code LUCKYRED400 to trigger it.

Once you’re done with a welcome bonus (or while at it), you can check out daily promotions which are up for grabs from Monday to Sunday.

Banking & Mobile App:



4.7 / 5.0

Lucky Red Casino supports deposits with 15 payment methods, including plenty of eWallets and cryptocurrencies. You’d have to be unlucky not to see your preferred banking option here.

Finding out which Lucky Red Casino games are available in instant play, downloadable formats, and on mobile is super easy. The site features a convenient key in the game section to guide you through your options.

Unfortunately, this reveals that some titles are missing from mobile devices, which may limit your options for gaming on the go.

Overall Score:



4.7 / 5.0

Lucky Red Casino is home to the best welcome bonus in the industry, but that’s just one of many things we like about this site. The fact that you can use this offer to play some excellent games makes it even more attractive.

4. Slots.lv – Fastest Payouts of All NC Online Casinos

Pros Crypto payouts in under an hour

$3,000 welcome bonus and 30 spins

Over 20 live casino games

Features on-site forum

24/7 customer support service Cons Bigger crypto bonuses

Website can sometimes be glitchy

Slots.lv stands out as the fastest payout online casino site. Choose the right payment method, and you’re never going to have to wait more than an hour here.

Casino Games:



4.7 / 5.0

There are over 250 high-quality casino games to play at Slots.lv, which is a fairly standard selection. The great news is that among these, you’ll find some standout titles that truly shine.

Fittingly, as the name suggests, the strongest part of the Slots.lv game selection is the slots. With most of its 250 games dedicated to them, there’s a great variety of styles to choose from.

It’s also impressive to see over 20 live casino games available at the site. There are a handful of variations of blackjack and roulette, as well as a few game shows such as Football Grid and Dice Duel.

Bonuses & Promotions:



4.8 / 5.0

Right now, new Slots.lv players can get a welcome bonus package worth up to $3,000. It comes as a single 200% matched deposit, and you’ll get 30 free spins for the Golden Buffalo slot thrown in on top.

This pack is for crypto though, and if you want to pay with fiat currencies, you’ll need to take a slightly reduced bonus offer. It is a 100% match up to $2,000 plus 20 free spins which is still a pretty good deal if you ask us.

If you want to explore more bonuses, make sure you check out this Slots.lv review for more detailed information.

Banking & Mobile App:



4.7 / 5.0

You’ll be able to get paid out with crypto in under one hour at Slots.lv. That’s about as fast as online casino payouts get in North Carolina. If you want that to happen, you should stick to digital coins like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Bitcoin Cash.

Payouts can also be made with Visa and Mastercard. However, they are a bit slower, requiring you to wait somewhere between 24 and 48 hours.

Like several other North Carolina online casinos on this list, this NC casino app doesn’t offer a dedicated app. However, you’re free to visit the site directly from your mobile browser.

Overall Score:



4.7 / 5.0

Fast payouts not only enhance convenience but also build trust with North Carolina online casinos. That’s a major advantage of Slots.lv, along with its welcome bonus and a great range of slot games.

5. Ignition – Best North Carolina Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros $3,000 welcome bonus

Fantastic live dealer games

Powered by Visionary iGaming

Excellent poker cash games and tournaments

Features virtual sports Cons Limited fiat payment methods

Can’t use eWallets without MatchPay

In many ways, live casino gaming is the future, and with that in mind, Ignition is technically the most futuristic online casino in North Carolina!

Casino Games:



4.8 / 5.0

Ignition is home to fantastic live casino games, many of which have been supplied by Visionary iGaming. So whether it’s roulette, blackjack, baccarat, or something else, you’ll see plenty of great titles.

But perhaps the real standout feature of Ignition’s game selection is the live poker. Their poker rooms are considered by many to be the best among North Carolina online casinos. The wide range of tournaments, excellent dealers, and smooth graphics all contribute to that.

Besides live dealers, there are many video poker options and other table games, but the choice of slots is a bit more limited than some of the competition.

Bonuses & Promotions:



4.7 / 5.0

You can get your first two deposits matched 100% up to $1,000 as a new Ignition customer. The first part of this bonus can be used on casino games, and the other one is for live poker specifically.

However, if you choose to pay with crypto, you can boost this bonus even more. Both matched deposits will increase to 150% up to $1,500 when using this payment method

Whether you opt for a fiat or crypto bonus, you’ll have to meet 25x wagering requirements.

Banking & Mobile App:



4.6 / 5.0

This NC casino app supports five popular cryptocurrencies, along with Visa, Amex and Mastercard. While we wanted to see more eWallet options, there’s MatchPay for that, which lets you use PayPal for your deposits.

If you’re a mobile player, you might miss out on a few games but generally, the mobile compatibility is satisfactory with an easy-to-use website.

Overall Score:



4.7 / 5.0

Position five goes to Ignition, mainly because of its live dealer options. It’s a great North Carolina online casino that could have been ranked higher, were it not for the immense quality of our other picks.

How We Ranked the Best NC Online Casinos

Casino Games

The more games, the merrier… most of the time. It’s important to have a large selection, but the quantity needs to be balanced across a wide range of game types. Ideally, most of the games should come from top providers to ensure they are of high quality.

Bonuses and Promotions

We always want to see some form of sign-up package when we sign up for the best online casinos. Large bonus percentages and maximum bonus amounts are welcome, as long as they don’t come with overly strict terms and conditions that make it impossible to cash out.

Banking Methods

The best North Carolina online casinos should feature a variety of payment methods so that depositing and cashing out is not too tricky. Payouts should also be processed quickly.

Our list contains many cryptocurrency casinos that let you make anonymous transactions with no fees.

Mobile App

Our team of experts focused on well-designed websites and strong mobile compatibility. Most players access these sites from their phones or tablets, so if a casino doesn’t perform as well on a mobile device as it does on a desktop, that’s a significant drawback.

Safety and Security

All the features in the world won’t do you much good if you can’t trust the site you’re playing at. Our recommended North Carolina online casinos protect your money and information with bank-grade cybersecurity and SSL encryption, ensuring that you are always safe while you play.

Why is Slots of Vegas the Best North Carolina Online Casino?

What is it about Slots of Vegas that makes it earn the top rankings not just in North Carolina but also among Maryland and California online casinos?

Well, there are a few things actually. Here’s a look at the five most important pros of this North Carolina online casino.

Generous Bonus Offers: Slots of Vegas is giving all new players a 250% match up to a $2,500 welcome package that comes with 50 free spins. Plus, it’s not the only bonus you can claim – the promotions section currently features more than 30 bonuses.

Easy Bonus Terms: The welcome bonus at Slots of Vegas is even stronger with its fair terms and conditions, particularly the wagering requirements of just 10x. It should be pretty easy to work your way through these.

Award-winning Games: Slots of Vegas has picked up awards for its slots and live casino games. That makes a lot of sense when you look at the quality of the titles on the site.

Strong Mobile Compatibility: You can enjoy almost all the Slots of Vegas casino games on the move through the well-designed mobile site.

Exceptional Security Measures: You might not know it, but Slots of Vegas is one of the best Inclave casinos on the market, offering cutting-edge tech and biometric login.

North Carolina Online Casinos VS Brick and Mortar Casinos

If you’ve ever asked yourself “Can you gamble online in North Carolina?”, the answer is “Absolutely”. In fact, it’s better to do so than to visit a land-based casino. Here’s why.

More Games: Let’s put it this way – it’s rare to find a land-based casino that offers hundreds of games like our top 10 North Carolina casino sites do. The variety and selection available online far surpass what most physical casinos can provide.

Stronger Offers: We also aren’t aware of many land-based casinos that offer large matched deposits and free spins to new players as most North Carolina online casinos do.

Play on the Go: You can play online casino games wherever you go, just as long as you have a compatible smartphone and a mobile data or Wi-Fi connection.

Instant Support: All the best North Carolina online casinos provide responsive live chat support teams available 24 hours a day, just a touch away.

North Carolina Online Casinos – FAQs

Comparing the Top 5 North Carolina Online Casinos

The five best places for online casino gambling in North Carolina are pretty much neck and neck, so here’s a look at them side by side to help you decide on a starting point.

Slots of Vegas: The best NC casino online real money players can join is Slots of Vegas. Here, you can enjoy amazing casino games, make deposits with popular payment methods, and grab a $2,500 bonus and 50 spins.

Super Slots: In a very close second place, Super Slots is our top choice for NC online slots. There are over 800 titles and you can explore them with a generous $6,000 welcome bonus.

Lucky Red Casino: The bronze medal goes to Lucky Red Casino and the main reason for that is the welcome bonus. It’s a massive 400% match up to $4,000, plus an extra $75 chip for crypto players.

Slots.lv: Payouts at Slots.lv are made in under one hour, and it simply does not get faster than that at NC online casinos. If you want to take advantage of it, be sure to claim a $3,000 crypto bonus and 30 free spins as a new player.

Ignition: The best online casino in North Carolina for live dealer games is Ignition. Check them out and don’t forget to have a look at its $3,000 bonus for all newcomers.

How to Sign Up at North Carolina Online Casinos

If you feel like you’re ready to get started, follow these four simple steps to sign up for a new online casino account in North Carolina. We’re going to be using our top pick, Slots of Vegas, for reference, but you can apply similar steps to any of our top 10 picks.

1. Fill Out the Initial Signup Form Go to Slots of Vegas, or a casino of your choice

Locate the “Sign Up” button

Fill out the required information

Click Register to proceed 2. Verify Your Account Verify your email via the confirmation link sent to it

Return to the website

Upload the required documents (if necessary) 3. Fund Your New Account Go to the Cashier

Choose a payment method

Make a qualifying deposit to claim a welcome bonus 4. Start Playing Online Casino Games Head to the casino section

Pick a game you want to play

Have fun!

How to Play at NC Online Casinos: Expert Tips

Grab Every Welcome Bonus

There are 10 top-tier offers across our list of the best North Carolina online casinos, so why not grab several of them? Just make sure that you are careful with the wagering requirements once you do this.

Consider Reload Offers

Many online casinos in NC also offer reload bonuses to keep your free spins and bonus funds topped up, so keep an eye out for these as well.

Read the Terms and Conditions

Always read the terms and conditions of an online casino that you sign up for. It’s important to know how everything works before you get started.

Choose an Online Gambling Site that Suits Your Preferences

If you’re looking for hit slots, live poker, online sports betting, or something else entirely, you’ll find an online casino in North Carolina that suits your taste. Be sure to explore what each site offers to ensure it has what you have in mind.

Only Play at Safe North Carolina Gambling Sites

You’re going to want to make sure you’re only playing at safe online casinos in North Carolina. But it’s also important to ensure that you read player reviews and check customer support, as these are the best indicators of the site’s trustworthiness.

Ready to Play at the Best North Carolina Online Casinos?

As a North Carolina online casino player, you’ll have access to some of the best casino games, bonuses, and payment options.

There are a lot of options but the number is undeniably Slots of Vegas. As an all-rounder, it offers all the top qualities an online casino should have.

But don’t stop at it – there are many quality features throughout our top 10, and some great welcome bonuses to grab too.

So now it’s over to you. Make sure you have fun and gamble responsibly!

