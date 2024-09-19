Enotria: The Last Song, a Souls-like action RPG inspired by Italian folklore, has hit a bump in the road for Xbox players.

The developers, Jyamma Games, had initially planned to release it for the Xbox Series on September 19, 2024, but due to some problems with the Microsoft Store, the launch is now delayed indefinitely.

For now, the team hasn’t shared a new release date yet.

The good news is that the game will still be released on time for PlayStation 5 and PC, both on Steam and the Epic Games Store. A physical edition of the PlayStation 5 will also be released later.

Why Was the Xbox Version Delayed?

In a recent update, developer Jyamma Games explained that they’ve run into some serious technical problems with the Xbox Series version of the game.

As it happens, the issue stems from their inability to open the Microsoft Store page to submit the game for release.

And it’s been an ongoing problem for months, with the team repeatedly trying to resolve the issue with Xbox’s support team.

Despite these efforts, they still haven’t been able to fix the problem.

Jyamma Games CEO Giacomo Greco also cleared up any confusion during an interview. He confirmed that the delay has nothing to do with the Xbox Series S hardware, putting to rest rumors that the game couldn’t run on the system.

According to Greco, the game performs fine on both Xbox Series X and S, with just a few small tweaks needed for the graphics.

The real issue lies in the submission process to the Microsoft Store, which has been unexpectedly complicated for the team.

Greco acknowledged that this situation is frustrating for Xbox players but reassured fans that they’re doing everything they can to fix the problem.

“We will do our best to make the release on Xbox as soon as we can,” he promised.

However, the delay has already put financial pressure on the small indie studio, as they’ve invested heavily in the Xbox version.

Enotria’s World: Bright, Colorful, and Full of Folklore

Unlike many other dark and gloomy Soulslike games, Enotria: The Last Song brings players into a bright, sunny world inspired by Italian folklore.

You’ll explore sunny mountain towns, golden fields, and sandy beaches, which is a refreshing change from the usual dark caves and swamps in these types of games.

Nonetheless, the world is still filled with danger. And the story revolves around breaking free from an eternal cycle of corruption and repetition.

You play as the Maskless One, a character who must fight against the Authors—evil forces controlling the twisted play, known as the Canovaccio.

While the game’s setting and design are eye-catching and unique, the story might be hard to follow, as much of it is hidden behind cryptic dialogue and interactions with characters.

Challenging Combat with a Fresh Twist

At its core, Enotria: The Last Song is about challenging combat, just like other Soulslike games. During each fight, you’ll use stamina to manage light and heavy attacks.

However, Jyamma Games has added some new mechanics to mix things up. One of these is the parry system, where blocking attacks build up an “Unravel” gauge that lets you land powerful finishing blows once it’s full.

The parry system is easier to manage than in other games like Lies of P, but the game gets harder as you go.

As you progress, enemies become more aggressive, and you’ll have to deal with longer attack combos and more enemies at once, keeping you constantly on edge.

Boss Fights and Enemy Design: Variety with a Hint of Repetition

Boss battles are a major part of any Soulslike game, and Enotria: The Last Song doesn’t disappoint.

As you’d expect, there are plenty of cool bosses, from huge creatures like a giant hermit crab to a knight in golden armor.

However, some bosses feel a bit repetitive, as you’ll face similar-looking enemies with only slight variations multiple times.

Anyhow, for regular enemies, the game does a good job at first of offering a wide variety of foes, but after a while, you might notice some repetition.

Still, the combat is engaging, and every encounter offers a challenge, even if you’ve seen the same enemy type before.

Exploration and RPG Elements: Opportunities for Creativity but Challenges in Execution

The world of Enotria is full of hidden paths, secrets, and treasures to discover.

You can use white glyphs to create temporary platforms and open up new areas, but this mechanic doesn’t appear as often as it could, leaving some sections feeling a bit more linear than expected.

When it comes to character building, Enotria involves using masks that act as your character class, each offering different bonuses.

A nice touch to this game is the ability to customize your playstyle with various weapons, elemental powers, and stat modifiers. However, the game has so many systems to manage that it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Perhaps only the most dedicated players might enjoy experimenting with all the options, while others may stick to a more straightforward build.

Stay Tuned for Xbox Release Updates

For Xbox fans waiting for Enotria: The Last Song, this indefinite delay is disappointing. With no clear release date, it’s uncertain when the game will be available on Xbox Series.

Jyamma Games has promised to work hard to fix the issue with the Microsoft Store and release the game as soon as possible. So, with a bit of luck, we should get an Xbox release date in the near future.

In the meantime, the game will launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on September 19, 2024, so fans on those platforms will still get to enjoy the game as scheduled.

Xbox players, unfortunately, will have to sit tight and hope for updates soon.